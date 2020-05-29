http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ck5oJYE9mVA/

CNN headquarters in Atlanta, GA, was vandalized by left-wing rioters on Friday, including the smashing of windows and graffitiing of the company’s logo sign.

Spray-painted graffiti messages included “no cops” and “fuck Trump,”according to the Hollywood Reporter.

CNN’s own reporting of the event included a claim that “#Love” was a message spraypainted on its logo sign.

CNN’s Fernando Alfonso posted video of the vandals and protesters via Twitter. The video showed visible signs and graffiti with messages of “Black Lives Matter,” “ABOLISH POLICE,” “FUCK 12,” “NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE,” and “POLICE R MURDERERS.” A man is heard shouting, “Fuck CNN!”

An American flag was burned by the protesters.

Vandal messaging included “ACAB,” and acronym for “all cops are bastards.” An alternative form of the message is “1312.”

Police inside CNN’s offices were reported to have used smoke bombs and flash bangs to disperse rioters, with rioters throwing smoke grenades back into the CNN building.

