George Floyd protests are continuing across America on Friday after former police officer Derek Chauvin was earlier arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

7:10 PM: D.C.:

RIGHT NOW: White House. Secret Service tackled someone. Large crowd gathering them. More police coming. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/rCXuB6NhQj — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) May 29, 2020

7:05 PM: ATL:

7 PM: Journalists not exempt in initial Minneapolis curfew order. St. Paul and Roseville have also issued curfew orders.

Minneapolis @MayorFrey‘s emergency curfew order does not exempt journalists. Reporters who go out tonight to document any interactions with police and military could face 90 days in prison and a $1,000 fine. — Tony Webster (@webster) May 29, 2020

Mayor’s office working to change order so journalists are exempt from curfew .@KSTP https://t.co/qSzQWSPc7w — Alan Hoglund (@alanhoglund) May 29, 2020

Mayor Frey has issued Emergency Regulation No. 2020-2-1 which imposes a curfew throughout the City of Minneapolis beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Fri., May 29) and extends through the weekend.

See the posted regulation for details at: https://t.co/iebgleKnyx pic.twitter.com/7l61oURPtc — Minneapolis Clerk (@mplsclerk) May 29, 2020

Brenda Lenton was heartbroken after her apartment and belongings were destroyed by a fire during violent protests in #Minneapolis Thursday night. Neighbors saw the stores they relied on for groceries and supplies smashed and burned. Read more: https://t.co/YleIijwgHJ pic.twitter.com/scBQsU1ci0 — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) May 29, 2020

San Jose, CA:

Window of a car just smashed in by protesters in San Jose. The context is not clear. pic.twitter.com/Z1czcY6wJl — Jonathan Webster 🏴🍞🌹Ⓥ (@JonathWebst) May 29, 2020

Chicago Mayor Has two-word message for Trump:

Chicago mayo Lori Lightfoot has 2 words for Donald Trump: “It starts with F and ends with U’ https://t.co/DoH5IT2CsN pic.twitter.com/zxvRyKhck7 — Xeni Jardin 😷Ἶ (@xeni) May 29, 2020

Six years ago, Derrick Rose rocked a “I can’t breathe” shirt during warmups regarding police brutality, starting a movement throughout the league. pic.twitter.com/yxZC27COFJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 28, 2020

Illinois Gov Pritzker:

CHICAGO (WAND) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker shared some harsh words on Friday about how he is handling the controversial death of George Floyd in Minneapolis by calling the president a “racist, misogynist, homophobe.” https://t.co/zFFy7721QW — WAND TV News (@wandtvnews) May 29, 2020

Trump has spoken to Floyd family:

Pres. Trump told reporters at a business roundtable event that he had spoken to the family of George Floyd. https://t.co/js9yccpOFt “The family of George is entitled to justice, and the people of Minnesota are entitled to live in safety.” pic.twitter.com/0Koi8yhgJF — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020

NYC:

‘I CAN’T BREATHE’ VIGIL: Protesters in New York City are gathering for an ‘I Can’t Breathe’ vigil and rally in response to events that have unfolded this week that have again highlighted the problems of racism and police brutality in the U.S.

https://t.co/FeG4NeeCdl — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 29, 2020

They are also marching on to the office of the district attorney to push for the arrest of Amy Cooper for making a false call to the police. Cooper called 911 and said that a Black birdwatcher in Central Park was ‘threatening’ her. — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 29, 2020

A reminder: What happened to George Floyd is what Amy Cooper hoped would happen to Christian Cooper. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 26, 2020

Big crowd chanting Black Lives Matter outside Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/YW2LfzF3Zg — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) May 29, 2020

D.C.:

DEVELOPING: 150 people shutdown 14 & U St. in DC over the death of #GeorgeFloyd.

They’re not satisfied with the arrest of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Some are outraged he’s only facing 3rd degree murder & manslaughter. Some want 1st degree charge. #DCProtest pic.twitter.com/osjsX5OMHp — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 29, 2020

Crowd swelled and is about two blocks long as demonstrators shout as they march south on 14th Street pic.twitter.com/ZOP7i4hAyw — Clarence Williams (@nu1wcf) May 29, 2020

HOU:

A woman has been detained after pulling out a rifle during a protest and march over the death of George Floyd. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he’s going to arrest the woman for trying to start a riot during a peaceful protest.https://t.co/lFg70urg7a — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 29, 2020

CNN’s Don Lemon praises Biden for his “empathy” and being a leader. CNN reporters also slammed President Donald Trump for being an arsonist who is now trying to put out his own fire after his tweets.

“I used to think you could defeat bigotry. But it only hides,” Joe Biden says. “And when it’s given oxygen … it, in fact, brings out the worst in — it sort of condones activity that is, across the board, totally inappropriate. And we must speak out” https://t.co/xGfEcpJxSV pic.twitter.com/qU0xM3UlTy — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 29, 2020

Top Biden Ally Says Not Right Time to Pick Klobuchar:

Notable on the veepstakes front per @MariannaNBCNews: On a call w/ reporters Clyburn said he believes it’s not the right time to choose Klobuchar as Biden’s VP b/c of what’s going on in MN.

While she’s “absolutely qualified” he said the protests have complicated her chances. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) May 29, 2020

Why Klobuchar as Biden’s running mate would be a bitter pill for black voters to swallow. https://t.co/IJbsukd2TB — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) May 29, 2020

Biden spoke to Floyd’s family. He says he wants to keep the conversation private and says George was the “glue” that held the family together. Biden says he was everyones “brother.”

I will not lift the President’s tweet. I will not give him that amplification. But he is calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many. I’m furious, and you should be too. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020

“Every day African Americans go about their lives with a constant anxiety and trauma, wondering: Who will be next?” Joe Biden addresses George Floyd’s death, telling Floyd’s family, “we’ll do everything in our power to see to it that justice is had.” https://t.co/efvC0anVVo pic.twitter.com/Qz7uYoBILN — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020

ATL:

Thousands in Atlanta march in honor of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who was killed while handcuffed. The exact-officer at the center of it was charged with murder earlier today. pic.twitter.com/8FxVClIFXC — Raisa Habersham (@newsworthy17) May 29, 2020

Citizen Journalists:

Social media may give the impression that incidents like the Central Park encounter between Christian Cooper and Amy Cooper are recent developments, but they are not. It’s just that 14-year-old Emmett Till didn’t have a smartphone. https://t.co/5xQYkEf3kV — LZ Granderson (@LZGranderson) May 28, 2020

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Walz references overnight call from Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, who represents this area of S. Minneapolis: “There was no social control and her constituents were locked in their house wondering what they could do. That is an abject failure.” — Torey Van Oot (@toreyvanoot) May 29, 2020

NEW: Family of George Floyd: “[Arrest of] Derek Chauvin for the brutal killing of George Floyd is a welcome but overdue step on the road to justice. We expected a first-degree murder charge. We want a first-degree murder charge. And we want to see the other officers arrested. pic.twitter.com/gC2P16lE99 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 29, 2020

Chauvin criminal complaint: “Defendant had his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for 8 mins and 46 secs in total. 2 mins and 53 secs of this was after Mr. Floyd was non-responsive. Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/8P1l2YShMH — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 29, 2020

George Floyd’s family wants first-degree murder charges:

FAMILY STATEMENT: The family of #GeorgeFloyd and I released the following statement in response to the arrest of Derek Chauvin, the officer videoed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. #JusticeForFloyd #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/BkSFRlYB6j — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) May 29, 2020

DPS Commissioner John Harrington just called Floyd’s death at the hands of police a “murder.” We’ve not heard that from law enforcement before.

“That’s what it looked like to me,” he said during the morning press conference with @GovTimWalz — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 29, 2020

BREAKING: After announcing charges against Derek Chauvin, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says “the investigation is ongoing” with regards to three other former officers. “We felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator.” https://t.co/70BeNIjMHL pic.twitter.com/Cz2ZNyXH8Y — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020

