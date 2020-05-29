http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WXXGE_JkZJ4/

George Floyd protests are continuing across America on Friday after former police officer Derek Chauvin was earlier arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

7:10 PM: D.C.:

7:05 PM: ATL:

[embedded content]

7 PM: Journalists not exempt in initial Minneapolis curfew order. St. Paul and Roseville have also issued curfew orders.

San Jose, CA:

Chicago Mayor Has two-word message for Trump:

Illinois Gov Pritzker:

Trump has spoken to Floyd family:

NYC:

D.C.:

HOU:

CNN’s Don Lemon praises Biden for his “empathy” and being a leader. CNN reporters also slammed President Donald Trump for being an arsonist who is now trying to put out his own fire after his tweets.

Top Biden Ally Says Not Right Time to Pick Klobuchar:

Biden spoke to Floyd’s family. He says he wants to keep the conversation private and says George was the “glue” that held the family together. Biden says he was everyones “brother.”

ATL:

Citizen Journalists: 

George Floyd’s family wants first-degree murder charges:

