https://thehill.com/homenews/news/500239-louisville-police-shoot-reporter-cameraman-with-pepper-balls-in-middle-of-live

Louisville protests have focused largely on Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, after Taylor was allegedly shot by police in her own home and died.

Taylor, an EMT, was allegedly shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in her apartment on March 13. Plainclothes officers were executing a search warrant in a drug case, according to officials. However, the warrant was allegedly for a man who did not live in the building and who was already in custody at the time of the shooting.

The FBI has opened an investigation into Taylor’s death.

On Friday morning, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (D) urged against any further violence.

“I urge protesters, as Breonna Taylor’s family said tonight, to say her name,” Fischer tweeted. “But let’s not see anyone else get hurt. Let’s work together for peace, justice & for Breonna & all of Louisville.”

It was initially reported the police were using rubber bullets, but Jessie Halladay with the Louisville Metro Police Department told WAVE 3 news that their officers do not use rubber bullets.

The incident took place as police were reportedly trying to clear the area of large groups of protesters. It is unclear why the police chose to open fire on the reporters.

