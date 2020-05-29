https://www.dailywire.com/news/medical-examiner-no-evidence-george-floyd-died-of-strangulation-underlying-conditions-potential-intoxicants-a-factor-in-death

On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner issued a report saying a preliminary autopsy showed no evidence that George Floyd died of strangulation and traumatic asphyxia.

Floyd’s arrested was captured on video and went viral earlier this week. During the incident, at least one officer is seen kneeling on the 46-year-old’s neck while Floyd repeatedly tells him he can’t breath. Floyd died soon following the arrest.

According to My Stateline, the medical examiner said Floyd’s underlying health conditions, which included coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease, played a role in his death, as well as him being restrained by police officers.

“The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death,” a statement from the medical examiner said.

According to a criminal complaint against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday morning in connection with Floyd’s death, Chauvin is accused of having his knee against Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, The Daily Wire noted Friday.

“According to the complaint, which was obtained by CNN, Floyd was unresponsive for 2 minutes and 53 seconds of the total 8 minutes and 46 seconds,” the report said. “The complaint also says that police officers ‘are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous.’”

Since the arrest, all four officers involved have been fired, FBI and state law enforcement officials are actively investigating Floyd’s death, and President Donald Trump publicly condemned the incident.

On Friday, Attorney General Bill Barr said the video of Floyd’s death was disturbing and “assured the public that the Department of Justice was investigating his death and whether his civil rights were violated,” The Daily Wire reported.

“Both state and federal officers are working diligently and collaboratively to ensure that any available evidence relevant to these decisions is obtained as quickly as possible,” said the AG in a statement.

A combination of protests and riots erupted in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and New York starting Tuesday. By Wednesday, things turned increasingly ugly. Dozens of looters destroyed a Target store, grabbing TVs and other goods, filling up carts, and jetting out of the store without paying in MN. Into the night, AutoZone, Target, and other businesses were set ablaze by rioters, too. And at least one man was shot dead outside a pawn shop.

On Thursday night, the rioting continued to rage: “People rioting in Minneapolis on Thursday night over the death of George Floyd completely destroyed the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Police Precinct and other businesses before the National Guard arrived on the scene in an attempt to stabilize the situation,” The Daily Wire reported.

Related: ‘EVACUATE THE 3RD PRECINCT’: Rioters Destroy Minneapolis Police Building, ‘170 Businesses’

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

