https://www.theblaze.com/news/michael-moore-demands-minneapolis-rioters-demolish-police-department-and-calls-on-colin-kaepernick-for-revolt

Filmmaker Michael Moore says rioters should demolish a local Minneapolis police headquarters amid the protests over George Floyd’s death.

Moore also called upon words by athlete-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick to help “revolt.”

What are the details?

On Thursday, Moore lauded the riots that are taking place across much of Minneapolis in response to Floyd’s death.

Floyd died Monday after being arrested by police. At least three officers kneeled on Floyd’s body, including one officer who kneeled on his neck for at least seven minutes, while he lay on the ground. Floyd told the officers that he couldn’t breathe. Then he appeared to pass out at one point, and apparently never regained consciousness.

On social media, Moore wrote, “Good citizens burning down the evil police precinct in MN after all police were out & safe. All police should go home. No violence please. Police HQ must be demolished by the city tomorrow as a show of contrition to black America. Rebuild PD with decent kind ppl aka ppl of color.”

He later added, “White Minnesota — you’ve told us quite clearly: ‘Police Murder of Black people is OK!’ Georgia: ‘Hunting & Murdering Black ppl is cool’ Kentucky: ‘Cops plugging 8bullets into a Black woman in the middle of the night in her own home is a beautiful thing!’ Riots? THIS IS A REBELLION[.]”

He then invoked Kaepernick, a stronghold for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Nonviolence. Harm no one, not even dirty murdering white cops,” he wrote. “They kill. Over & over again. We stand by & we just watch. So we must rise up. We revolt. We remove Trump in a few months. White ppl – here’s your chance to take a stand against 401 yrs of this.”

He then shared a quote from Kaepernick, which read, “When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reason. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

