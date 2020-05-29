https://thehill.com/homenews/news/500079-minneapolis-mayor-hits-back-at-trump-calls-for-peace

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) early Friday morning slammed President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump marks ‘very sad milestone’ of 100K coronavirus deaths DOJ: George Floyd death investigation a ‘top priority’ Lifting our voices — and votes MORE’s criticism of his leadership amid the protests that have erupted in the Minnesota city after the police killing of George Floyd.

Early Friday Trump lashed out on Twitter at Frey, saying that he would “send in the National Guard” if the mayor couldn’t “bring the City under control.”

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

After a reporter on Friday read Trump’s tweet to the mayor during a press conference, Frey blasted the comments.

“Let me say this, weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else during a time of crisis. Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis,” Frey told reporters.

“We are strong as hell. Is this a difficult time period? Yes, but you better be damned sure that we’re going to get through this,” Frey continued.

“Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else, during a time of crisis. Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded to a tweet from President Trump accusing him of weak leadership: https://t.co/PDzTAQkgSI pic.twitter.com/XdNSx0qvad — CNN International (@cnni) May 29, 2020

Thursday marked the third straight night of protests across Minneapolis over the death of Floyd, a black man who died earlier this week after a police officer was seen in video footage kneeling on his neck during an arrest. In the footage, Floyd can be heard saying “I can’t breathe.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James WalzViolent protests, fires erupt in Minneapolis over George Floyd death Omar condemns use of rubber bullets, tear gas on crowds at George Floyd protest Four Minneapolis officers involved in death of unarmed black man fired MORE (D) on Thursday activated the Minnesota National Guard in response to violent protests in Minneapolis. Thursday night, some demonstrators breached and burned the 3rd police precinct in Minneapolis. The precinct was the base for the officers involved in Floyd’s arrest, NBC News reported.

Frey also called for peace in the city during an emotional Thursday press conference, saying that the outbreak of protests in Minneapolis “is the result of so much built up anger and sadness.”

“If you’re feeling that sadness, that anger, it’s not only understandable, it’s right. It’s a reflection of the truth that our black community has lived,” Frey said.

“While not from lived experience, that sadness must also be understood by our non-black communities. To ignore it, to toss it out would be to ignore the values that we all claim to have, that are all the more important during a time of crisis,” he continued.

