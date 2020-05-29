https://www.theblaze.com/news/minneapolis-mayor-orders-city-wide-nighttime-curfew-through-the-weekend

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) has issued an emergency order imposing a city-wide nighttime curfew through the weekend after days of violent riots over the death of George Floyd left several homes and businesses destroyed.

What are the details?

Mayor Frey’s regulation mandates that beginning Friday night at 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, no one is allowed to “travel on any public street or in any public place” besides the press, first responders, or “individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking exempt care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness.” The order is also extended for the same times on Saturday evening and until Sunday morning.

According to The Kansas City Star, violators could face up to $1,000 in fines and up to 90 days in jail.

Mayor Melvin Carter (D) of neighboring St. Paul—also rocked by days of rioting—followed suit, issuing a curfew for the same timeframes.



Minneapolis and St. Paul Officials Impose 8 P.M. to 6 A.M. Curfew in Riot Response



The StarTribune reported that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) rolled out a parallel order, saying in a press release, “All Minnesotans in Minneapolis and St. Paul are urged to voluntarily comply. Peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who refuse to comply.”

Dozens of homes and businesses have been destroyed in the cities during protests over the death George Floyd, who died while in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes as he pleaded for mercy and even after he became unresponsive.

The chaos, looting, and fires that broke out each night in Minneapolis since Floyd’s death on Monday led to police withdrawing from locations in the city. The National Guard has been called in to assist with the situation.

