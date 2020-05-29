http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/pv22Z1dBxng/minneapolis-meltdown-spreads.php

Riots, looting, arson, vandalism, violence, destruction, and robbery continued for a third night in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd at the of hands of the Minneapolis police. We have quickly moved beyond “protests” to the shame and disgrace of a terroristic crime spree from which we will be a long time recovering.

The Third Precinct police headquarters at 30th and Minnehaha was torched and burned to the ground — the authorities let it burn to the ground. Law enforcement is invisible. We have reverted to a Hobbesian state of nature a la Lord of the Flies. Martha MacCallum played footage the looting during her interview with Kyle Hooten on her FOX News show early last night. Alpha News has posted the video here.

The crime spree spread from Minneapolis to St. Paul and points elsewhere. More than 170. St. Paul businesses have been looted or damaged while dozens of fires have been set. St. Paul had nothing to do with the death of George Floyd. It is nothing more than a criminal target of opportunity.

Suburban malls fear they might be next. Civic order has broken down with astonishing speed. Mob rule has descended. The forces of order have withdrawn.

Boy mayor Jacob Frey elected to let the Third Precinct headquarters burn. The mayor declared at a hastily called press conference that he had “made the decision to evacuate the building.” He philosophized like a college sophomore: “The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life.” He liked the thought so much he reiterated it this way: “Brick and mortar is not as important as life.” WCCO has posted video of Frey’s remarks here.

Governor Walz called out the National Guard. The Guard declares that it has deployed 500 soldiers to Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding communities. That seems a little light to me. We have a case study in the dissolution of order and the abdication of political leadership. We have a pandemic of liberal disorder. The headlines over the Star Tribune stories posted last night give some idea of the breadth of the destruction (some of these headlines have been changed this morning):

• “Minneapolis police station on fire as Twin Cities protests grow.” Subhead: “A third night of protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police came after Gov. Tim Walz called out the National Guard.”

• ‘Flash looting’ spreads to St. Paul; squad cars pelted with rocks, bricks.” Subhead: “Looting centered on University Avenue in the Midway district, and also hit an East Side shopping mall.”

• “Target closes 24 Twin Cities stores until further notice.” Subhead: “Initially, the retailer closed 14 in Minneapolis, St. Paul and inner ring suburbs.”

• “Metro Transit halts bus, light-rail service in Twin Cities through the weekend.” Subhead: “Transit spokesman cites concern for rider and employee safety.”

Governor Walz has adopted the motto “Stay home Minnesota.” Get out while you can would be more like it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

