A former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of George Floyd has been arrested and taken into custody, local authorities announced Friday.

Fired officer Derek Chauvin‘s arrest was announced by Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, according to local reports.

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington just announced. @kare11 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) May 29, 2020

Minnesota Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy KlobucharPolice killing in Minneapolis puts new scrutiny on Biden pick Cortez Masto says she’s not interested in being Biden VP Voting rights, public health officials roll out guidelines to protect voters from COVID-19 MORE (D) tweeted that Chauvin “has been arrested and is in custody for the murder of George Floyd. The first step towards justice.”

Police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and is in custody for the murder of George Floyd. The first step towards justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 29, 2020

Chauvin was one of four officers fired on Tuesday after footage of Floyd’s arrest went viral.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday. A bystander video recording showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes, while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

The video sparked outrage across the country, setting off three days of violent protests in Minneapolis.

Throughout the week, political figures have called for the arrest of Chauvin and the other officers involved in Floyd’s death.

“Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said during a press conference Wednesday. “If you had done it or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now.”

The unrest erupted on Thursday night when demonstrators forced the Minneapolis Police Department to abandon its 3rd precinct building in the Powderhorn neighborhood where Floyd had been arrested. The precinct, along with other buildings in the area, were later set ablaze by protesters.

The Minnesota National Guard was mobilized shortly before midnight.

Tensions spiked again the next morning when Minnesota state police trying to clear the area arrested CNN reporter Omar Jimenez – who is black and Latino – and his camera crew during a live report.

Jimenez and his crew were released a short while later, with Gov. Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James WalzMinneapolis erupts for third night, as protests spread, Trump vows retaliation Minneapolis mayor hits back at Trump, calls for peace Minnesota governor ‘deeply apologizes’ to CNN president after network crew arrested MORE (D) apologizing for the incident.

In a press conference Friday morning, Walz called for “swift justice” for those responsible for Floyd’s death.

The governor also urged for the public to help restore peace to the city.

“These are things that have been brewing in this country for 400 years. We have people out there, putting themselves on the line to try to put out fires and our firefighters are under attack. Those are the things I am asking you: Help me restore that order,” Walz said.

