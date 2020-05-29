https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/minneapolis-riots-looters-George-Floyd/2020/05/29/id/969674

After days of riots and looting in Minneapolis, following the death of black man in police custody, several national retailers have closed down their stores, Fox Business reports.

Target, CVS and other retailers have shut down after their shops were looted and items were stolen.

People have been protesting the death of George Floyd. Video of his arrest shows a police officer pinning Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee. Floyd cant be heard telling the cop he can’t breathe.

Protesters filled the area close to where the incident happened and set fire to a police station. Several businesses have been hit hard with damage including Family Dollar, CVS and GameStop along with Target, according to news reports and social media posts.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community,” Minneapolis-based Target told Fox Business. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”

Target announced it would close some of its stores after videos went viral showing rioters breaking into one of the stores, stealing items and running out.

CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault told the network that 16 of its pharmacies in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area, including ones located inside Target stores, have been damaged. She said no employees have been injured, but the company closed three additional pharmacies in the area to ensure its employees remain safe.

“Each pharmacy’s phone system has been rerouted to a nearby store so our patients will continue to have access to pharmacy care,” she said.

Videos show broken glass and merchandise thrown on the ground at a GameStop and at Thurston Jewelers.

Rioters at the jewelry stole tens of thousands of dollars of merchandise after shooting their way into the store, Fox9 reported.

The news station also reported damage to Urban Outfitters, Sephora and Timberland shops.

The Mall of America announced it will push back its planned reopening from its coronavirus closure.

“As soon as we confirm a new reopening date, we will share it with you,” the operators said in a statement on the shopping mall’s website.

“We are doing absolutely everything that we can to keep the peace,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

National Guard members were called into help protect stores from looters, he said.

