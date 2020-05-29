https://thehill.com/homenews/media/500080-minnesota-governor-deeply-apologizes-to-cnn-president-after-network-crew

Gov. Tim WalzTimothy (Tim) James WalzViolent protests, fires erupt in Minneapolis over George Floyd death Omar condemns use of rubber bullets, tear gas on crowds at George Floyd protest Four Minneapolis officers involved in death of unarmed black man fired MORE (D-Minn.) on Friday apologized to CNN president Jeff Zucker after reporter Omar Jimenez and his camera crew were arrested in Minneapolis, with the governor promising a prompt release of the news organization’s employees.

CNN’s John Berman reported the conversation on “New Day” about one hour after the arrest, sharing that Walz “deeply apologizes” for the arrest and is working to have the CNN crew released immediately.

The crew was later released.

Walz, who took office in 2019, also reportedly described the arrests as “unacceptable” in his conversation with Zucker.

The arrests by Minnesota state police occurred shortly after 6:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, which occurred during a live report on the network’s morning program “New Day.”

“You’re under arrest,” one officer said in the middle of the report amid protests and rioting in Minneapolis.

“OK, do you mind telling me why I’m under arrest? Why am I under arrest, sir?

“You’re arresting him live on CNN. We told you before we’re with CNN,” one member of the CNN crew could be heard saying off-camera while the footage of the arrest rolled.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

The anchor went on to note that Jimenez identifies as black and Hispanic while pointing to the fact that they had another crew in the area that is still working and is white.

Protests continued to erupt across the Twin Cities on Thursday night following the police killing of George Floyd earlier this week.

Protesters breached the Minneapolis police precinct in the neighborhood where George Floyd died in police custody, setting fire to the building as dozens watched it burn late Thursday https://t.co/MJ0JibRJFh pic.twitter.com/nV535R5sVL — TIME (@TIME) May 29, 2020

