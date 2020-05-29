https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/minnesota-officials-warned-rioters-move-away-third-precinct-gas-lines-reportedly-cut/

The rioting went on late into the night Thursday in Minneapolis, stretching into early Friday morning with protesters stealing and torching several U.S. Postal Service vans to protest the death in police custody of George Floyd on Monday.

On Thursday night Minneapolis officials tweeted out a warning that the gas lines to the third precinct may have been cut by protesters.
The city warned protesters to stay away.

But the protesters did not listen and torched the Third Precinct and cheered as the building went up in flames.

TRENDING: As Police Station Goes Up in Flames, Minneapolis Mayor Frey Accuses Trump of ‘Weakness’ in Response to President’s Threat to Bring in National Guard to Stop Riots

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...