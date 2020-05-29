https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/minnesota-officials-warned-rioters-move-away-third-precinct-gas-lines-reportedly-cut/

The rioting went on late into the night Thursday in Minneapolis, stretching into early Friday morning with protesters stealing and torching several U.S. Postal Service vans to protest the death in police custody of George Floyd on Monday.

On Thursday night Minneapolis officials tweeted out a warning that the gas lines to the third precinct may have been cut by protesters.

The city warned protesters to stay away.

We’re hearing unconfirmed reports that gas lines to the Third Precinct have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building. If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) May 29, 2020

But the protesters did not listen and torched the Third Precinct and cheered as the building went up in flames.

TRENDING: As Police Station Goes Up in Flames, Minneapolis Mayor Frey Accuses Trump of ‘Weakness’ in Response to President’s Threat to Bring in National Guard to Stop Riots

WATCH: Rioters chant “I Can’t Breathe” in front of burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct Officials have warned them to leave the area due to ‘cut gas lines’ pic.twitter.com/Z8gHUggzbU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 29, 2020

BREAKING: The city of Minneapolis says gas lines near the precinct may be cut and the building may be in danger of exploding. ASKING PEOPLE TO RETREAT pic.twitter.com/zKcvfMPlD5 — David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

