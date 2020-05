https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/monkeys-escape-covid-19-samples-attacking-lab-assistant/

(SKY NEWS) A gang of monkeys attacked a laboratory assistant and escaped with a batch of coronavirus blood test samples, it has been reported.

The bizarre incident saw the troop of primates launch their assault near Meerut Medical College in Delhi, India.

According to local media, the animals then snatched COVID-19 blood test samples that had been taken from three patients and fled.

