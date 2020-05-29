http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ale0yvGGjpM/

Mpls. And St. Paul Fire Departments Stretched Thin As Businesses Continue To BurnFire departments in Minneapolis and St. Paul have been stretched thin over the past couple days, as they work to put out flames in both cities.

Joe Biden: ‘We’re A Country With An Open Wound’Joe Biden, former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in 2020, spoke today on the killing George Floyd.

Some Minneapolis, St. Paul Post Offices Temporarily Suspend Delivery, Retail ServicesOut of an abundance of caution, USPS announced Thursday that it’s temporarily suspending services, both mail delivery and retail windows, at select Minneapolis locations.

Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin In Custody, Charged With Murder In George Floyd’s DeathOn Friday, John Harrington of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced that Chauvin has been taken into custody in connection with the May 25 death.

Mpls. School Board Director Proposes To Terminate Contract With MPDMinneapolis school board director Josh Pauly announced Friday that he wrote a resolution to terminate the schools’ contract with the Minneapolis Police Department.

President Trump Calls Mpls. Protesters ‘Thugs’; Doubles Down On ‘When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts’ MessagePresident Donald Trump on Friday threatened to take action to bring the city of Minneapolis “under control,” calling violent protesters outraged by the death of a black man in police custody “thugs” and saying that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Barack Obama: ‘Being Treated Differently On Account Of Race Is Tragically, Painfully, Maddeningly ‘Normal”Former president Barack Obama weighed in on the death George Floyd at the hands of police against the backdrop of coronavirus and other racially charged events.

‘Let My Building Burn’: Gandhi Mahal Restaurant Owner Calls For Justice For George FloydAmid protests on Thursday night following the death of George Floyd, popular Indian restaurant Gandhi Mahal was burned and damaged.

‘Minneapolis And St. Paul Are On Fire’: Gov. Walz Says Order Must Be Restored As Twin Cities Enters 4th Day Of George Floyd UnrestAfter a third night of riots in the Twin Cities caused destruction in both Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says “the world is watching” and order needs to be restored.

Man Killed By Gunfire During Wednesday Protests Identified As Calvin Lewis Horton Jr.He was 43-year-old Calvin Lewis Horton Jr. of Minneapolis. He died after being shot as protests broke out near East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue.

Man Shot Dead In St. Paul; No Apparent Connection To George Floyd RiotsAccording to a department spokesperson, there’s nothing to indicate the shooting was related to the overnight unrest in the Twin Cities stemming from the death of George Floyd.

