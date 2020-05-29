https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/flynn-kislyak-transcripts-kislyak-brought-sanctions-russia-not-flynn-shows-flynn-set/

DNI John Ratcliffe released the Flynn-Kislyak transcripts on Friday afternoon.

Ratcliffe sent the transcripts to Senators Grassley, Ron Johnson. The transcripts were copied to Democrat Senators Dianne Feinstein and Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released the transcripts on Friday afternoon.

Here are the full Flynn Kislyak transcripts — Via Senator Grassley:

TRENDING: BREAKING: DNI Ratcliffe Releases Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts to Senators Grassley, Johnson… UPDATE: Downloaded Transcripts Included

DNI Ratcliffe Releases Flyn… by Jim Hoft on Scribd

It is clear from the transcripts that General Flynn DID NOT bring up the Russia sanctions.

This has been a frequent talking point on the left and by Deep State officials for over three years now.

In fact, it was Ambassador Kislyak who brought up the Obama sanctions on Russia that were announced that day. General Flynn was on vacation and may not have even known about the sanctions.

Flynn responded by pushing their common goal in defeating radical Islam in the Middle East.

Here is that brief discussion:

Flynn did not even mention the sanctions.

It was Kislyak.

And this is why the Mueller team said Flynn lied about his phone call with Kislyak.

This was a complete setup!

Via Undercover Huber:

Word for word versions shows only Kislyak used the word “sanctions” or “sanctioned” – very briefly, Flynn only responded with “yeah yeah” a couple of times. No substantive discussion. Entire exchange less than approx. 4 minutes. pic.twitter.com/wtHAdpf0Nm — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 29, 2020

More:

Also only Kislyak appears to be actually aware the sanctions (political and economic, I.e. distinct from the expulsions) had been *announced*. Flynn seems to be anticipating them being announced. Which makes sense, given he was on holiday in the Dominican Republic — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 29, 2020

Word for word versions shows only Kislyak used the word “sanctions” or “sanctioned” – very briefly, Flynn only responded with “yeah yeah” a couple of times. No substantive discussion. Entire exchange less than approx. 4 minutes. pic.twitter.com/wtHAdpf0Nm — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

