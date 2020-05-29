https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/msnbc-reporter-live-shot-rioters-arsonists-not-unruly/

With a building ablaze in the background, an MSNBC journalist reporting live Thursday night on the uproar in the Twin Cities in reponse to the death of a 46-year-old black man insisted he was witnessing “mostly a protest” that was not generally “unruly.”

“For most of the day, today, it looked a lot calmer than yesterday looked,” Ali Velshi began his report. “And that’s what happened yesterday. It picked up later in the evening. The crowds gathered here and the standoff with the police looked very different last night.”

Velshi, however, acknowledged four fires in the area, including in a liquor store and the 3rd Precinct police building.

“I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not, generally speaking, unruly but fires have been started and this crowd is relishing that,” Velshi told anchor Brian Williams. “There is a deep sense of grievance and complaint here, and that is the thing. That when you discount people who are doing things to public property that they shouldn’t be doing, it does have to be understood that this city has got, for the last several years, an issue with police, and it’s got a real sense of the deep sense of grievance of inequality.”

Fox News reported MSNBC host and “Today” show co-anchor explained his network’s approach to its reporting in a tweet Thursday morning.

“This will guide our reporting in MN. ‘While the situation on the ground in Minneapolis is fluid, and there has been violence, it is most accurate at this time to describe what is happening there as ‘protests’ — not riots.'”

George Floyd died Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck as he was being arrested for alleged forgery. The officer and three of his colleagues were fired after a video of the incident indicated Floyd did not resist arrest. No criminal charges have been fired but a federal investigation is underway.

Why you shouldn’t let liberals anywhere near the levers of power, in 12 seconds: pic.twitter.com/RclcSOypb3 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 29, 2020

