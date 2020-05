http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JVciaMK2BiM/

As conditions are deteriorating in Minneapolis, MN, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi is on the ground, offering viewers a glimpse of the situation as it unfolds.

With a backdrop of burning buildings, Velshi said the situation was not “unruly.”

“I want to be clear on how I characterize this,” he said. “This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly.”

