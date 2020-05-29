https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/equality/500143-new-video-shows-different-view-of-george-floyd-incident

A new video showing a different angle of George Floyd being detained by Minneapolis police shortly before he died has surfaced and appears to show several officers on top of him as he pleaded with them that he could not breathe, according to NBC News.

NBC News reports the 18-second video appears to have been filmed just before the first video of the incident that sparked widespread outrage.

The video reportedly filmed from the opposite side of the street shows three officers on top of Floyd as he’s lying flat on his stomach on the street, while a fourth officer stands nearby.

Floyd died Monday night after he was pinned to the ground by police. Video went viral this week after one of the officers, identified as Derek Chauvin, was seen pinning Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee for about eight minutes.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” Floyd pleaded with the officers. “My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please. I can’t breathe.”

Floyd was transported to a hospital by ambulance and died shortly after.

Police said Tuesday Floyd had matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case and resisted arrest before being restrained and handcuffed. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he saw nothing that would suggest “that this kind of force was necessary.”

The four officers involved were fired Tuesday.

The case is being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), and the FBI is conducting a separate federal civil rights investigation.

The incident prompted widespread outrage and days of violent protests in Minneapolis and other cities.

