Rioters broke into the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Friday evening as violence and destruction continues to sweep the nation.

NBC 4 reporter Eric Halperin tweeted that windows were being broken and some criminals have went inside.

NOW: Demonstratirs have moved to the Statehouse grounds and have broken windows. Some have gone inside. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/VBtVbprA9G — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

Prior to breaking into the building, they were smashing trashcans and bus stops.

Protesters are starting to break and tip over trash cans along High St. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/Z8xLGk6KPe — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

WATCH: Columbus protesters targeting the Ohio Statehouse just a little bit ago. State troopers responded from inside & Columbus PD came over from the nearby street. pic.twitter.com/4P7kRNVMv5 — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) May 29, 2020

“SWAT arrived on the scene soon after the Statehouse break-in. Officers used a loud speaker to announce an emergency was declared in the area, meaning any protester who refused to leave would be arrested,” NBC 4 reports.

The criminal mobs are “protesting” the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis while in police custody on Monday.

It is the second night of riots in Minneapolis.

