Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said on Friday he will be releasing bombshell insider footage from within Silicon Valley NEXT WEEK.

Following President Trump’s executive order on social media companies, the release of the undercover footage was moved up, O’Keefe said.

BREAKING: Following @realDonaldTrump Executive Order, our release timeline has moved up BIG TIME. @Project_Veritas will release bombshell Insider footage from within Silicon Valley NEXT WEEK. Stay informed with all the rapid updates at https://t.co/nhRlw0itOH #ExposeBigTech pic.twitter.com/gXzQhUj1au — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 29, 2020

Project Veritas released a series of undercover videos exposing Twitter’s anti-conservative bias in January of 2018.

Project Veritas revealed Twitter was willing to hand over President Trump’s private messages to the Justice Department without a search warrant.

O’Keefe’s 2nd undercover video showed Twitter employees talking about how they target pro-Trump accounts by ‘shadowbanning’ them or hiding their content.

One Twitter engineer bragged about completely banning accounts simply because the Twitter users support President Trump.

Twitter also uses algorithms to ‘down rank’ sh*tty people so they don’t show up on timelines.

Stay tuned!

