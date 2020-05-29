https://thehill.com/homenews/house/500232-pelosi-calls-trumps-decision-to-withdraw-us-from-who-an-act-of-extraordinary

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiPelosi calls Trump’s decision to withdraw US from WHO ‘an act of extraordinary senselessness’ House Democrats unveil measure to condemn police brutality The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Rep. Khanna says President Trump threatening violence against US citizens; Trump terminating relationship with WHO MORE (D-Calif.) panned President Trump Donald John TrumpMichael Flynn transcripts reveal plenty except crime or collusion 50 people arrested in Minneapolis as hundreds more National Guard troops deployed Missouri state lawmaker sparks backlash by tweeting ‘looters deserve to be shot’ MORE’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO), calling the move “senseless.”

“The President’s withdrawal from @WHO as it leads the fight against COVID-19 is an act of extraordinary senselessness. Again and again, he blames others and refuses to take responsibility. Only with a coordinated global response will we defeat this virus,” Pelosi tweeted.

The remark came after Trump announced that the U.S. is “terminating” its relationship with the WHO over its response to the novel coronavirus.

Trump and several Republicans have accused the international health organization of being too trusting of data on the coronavirus from China, and the president said he would “redirect” funds promised to the WHO to assist other global health needs.

“We have detailed the reforms that it must make and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act,” Trump said.

Friday’s announcement followed a decision in mid-April to suspend funding to the WHO, pending a review of the organization’s handling of the coronavirus.

The United States contributes about $400 million annually to the WHO and is the body’s largest contributor. Public health experts have warned that a suspension of funds would severely damage the organization.

“This senseless action will have significant, harmful repercussions now and far beyond this perilous moment, particularly as the WHO is leading worldwide vaccine development and drug trials to combat the pandemic,” The American Medical Association said in a statement.

“COVID-19 affects us all and does not respect borders; defeating it requires the entire world working together,” the statement said.

