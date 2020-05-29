http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Cv5j5QkpR8A/

The White House on Friday went into lockdown as protesters shoved over temporary barricades and hurled obscenities at the Secret Service.

Videos filmed outside the White House and posted on social media showed masked protesters shoving over barricades on Pennsylvania Avenue.

When members of the Secret Service ran over, the protesters quickly raising their hands and cried, “hands up don’t shoot.”

Secret Service locked down the White House as protesters continued to demonstrate in the area.

The lockdown was lifted by 8:26 p.m., allowing reporters to leave.

Other protesters wrote “Fuck Trump” on government buildings as they moved toward Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

