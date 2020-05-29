https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/protesters-torch-police-van-new-york-police-precinct-sends-sos/

A large group of protesters in the New York City borough of Brooklyn marched on the 88th Precinct Friday night, torching a police van and prompting a reported SOS call by the precinct commander with an unconfirmed report the precinct was ‘overrun’.

“Happening Now Brooklyn, NY — The CO of the 88 precinct called a “10-13 for all Available units” at the Precinct, stating “the crowd is very violent use extreme caution” triage being set up for injured Cops in the 88 muster room (update via @odonnell_r)”

Happening Now Brooklyn, NY — The CO of the 88 precinct called a “10-13 for all Available units” at the Precinct, stating “the crowd is very violent use extreme caution” triage being set up for injured Cops in the 88 muster room (update via @odonnell_r) pic.twitter.com/IW4DIC3vpL — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) May 30, 2020

It started out with a tactical retreat:

Nypd pushed out completely. pic.twitter.com/KRDqFrrsph — Scott Heins (@scottheins) May 30, 2020

Then vandalism and arson:

Van abandoned and being totally wrecked with bricks pic.twitter.com/hzG20Azh23 — Scott Heins (@scottheins) May 30, 2020

Nypd van on fire in fort Greene pic.twitter.com/NHhQFCd4Wf — Scott Heins (@scottheins) May 30, 2020

This fire is huge pic.twitter.com/GjOozONgmV — Scott Heins (@scottheins) May 30, 2020

Photos of the damage:

An effort to flip:

It’s a work in progress pic.twitter.com/6MhIIqgpog — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) May 30, 2020

Too heavy to flip, but not discouraged pic.twitter.com/K1vvedYUwr — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) May 30, 2020

Reports of the precinct being overrun turned out to be inaccurate, but it appears reinforcements showed up. At least one other police vehicle was vandalized.

Brooklyn 88 precinct overrun pic.twitter.com/rCyV41XKmN — maria viti (@selfdeclaredref) May 30, 2020

I’m here now. Tons of cops, small groups of protesters, but no evidence the precinct itself is being overrun https://t.co/2cVyH8yzBw — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) May 30, 2020

Demonstrators almost overran the NYPD Brooklyn 88 precinct station and may have taken some control for a brief period. Reports indicate that the police have managed to reassert control for the time being, however. #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/38mqrJKAJn — Shahab (@SSMoghadam) May 30, 2020

