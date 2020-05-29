https://www.theblaze.com/news/protestors-deface-break-windows-out-of-cnns-atlanta-headquarters

Rioters in Atlanta protesting the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd acted out their fury by defacing the building housing CNN’s headquarters Friday night, breaking windows and covering the front of the CNN Center in graffiti.

Law enforcement was eventually able to clear the crowd away, but a police cruiser was set on fire in front of the building in the process.

What are the details?

Several videos circulated online showing activists spray painting the “CNN” sign in front of the headquarters and throwing objects to shatter glass at the main entrance. According to reports, protestors also attempted to enter the building but were unsuccessful.

CNN reported that demonstrators waived a Black Lives Matter flag from atop the sign, and an American flag was burned in the street in front of the building.

Footage from

WSB-TV in Atlanta shows several police vehicles being vandalized in front of the building, and one was completely engulfed in flames. Protestors also threw objects at police officers, and one reporter on the scene told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that he thought he smelled tear gas as the police clashed with the angry crowd.

CNN reporter Fernando Alfonso III tweeted that he left the scene “as chants of ‘F**k CNN’ from protestors grew from across the street from the CNN Center.”

