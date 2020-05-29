https://thehill.com/homenews/media/500230-protests-vandalism-reported-outside-cnn-headquarters-in-atlanta

A large protest formed outside of CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta on Friday evening, resulting in clashes with police and vandalism to the building.

Demonstrators descended on Atlanta to protest the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who was killed during a police arrest in Minneapolis this week, and appeared to migrate to the CNN building.

SWAT approaches CNN’s Atlanta headquarters after protesters broke some of building’s glass pic.twitter.com/95YJva8miQ — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Video showed a heavy police presence at the scene, including a number of armed vehicles to keep the protesters at bay.

Demonstrators appeared to ultimately make it to the media company’s headquarters and began defacing the CNN logo in front of the building and breaking glass at its entrance.

SWAT officers were called to try to quell the protests and tried to deflect objects being thrown at the building. Officers dispersed the protesters after they began leaving the building but started damaging police vehicles.

Protesters race away from CNN’s Atlanta headquarters after another glass was broken pic.twitter.com/cZIOgl9u79 — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the country, including three consecutive nights of demonstrations in Minneapolis that saw looting and the burning down of a police precinct.

