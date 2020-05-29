http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SmAQnnlx7E0/

Jihadis were more prolific during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan this year despite the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and the associated lockdowns, carrying out at least 242 attacks, about 30 percent more than the 187 last year, data compiled by Breitbart News reveals.

Islamic terrorists carried out an average of about eight attacks per day this year, compared to an average of six daily assaults in 2019. Three weeks into Ramadan this year, it appeared the number of deaths and injuries would exceed those from the same period last year, but the attacks became less lethal towards the end.

Breitbart News’ tally covers 30 days, starting from Ramadan’s first full day on April 24 through May 23.

Jihadis killed at least 867 people and injured 813 others across 20 countries during the holy month this year.

On average, jihadis killed 29 people and maimed 27 others each day during Ramadan this year.

Last year, however, the holy month was slightly bloodier, resulting in at least 911 fatalities (30 per day) and 1,006 injuries (34 per day).

The 1,680 casualties this year represent a drop of over ten percent from the 1,917 last year.

Jihadis have been responsible for nearly 10,000 casualties during the past five Ramadans combined: 2020 (867 killed; 813 wounded), 2019 (911 killed; 1,006 injured), 2018 (841 killed; 1,014 wounded), 2017 (1,639 killed; 1,704 wounded), and 2016 (421 killed; 729 wounded).

The Afghan Taliban remains the deadliest (423 deaths; 379 injuries) group during Ramadan this year, again followed by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) and its affiliates (228 killed; 258 wounded).

However, ISIS was behind Ramadan’s bloodiest attack, killing 32 people and wounding 133 others during a funeral in Afghanistan on May 12. Primarily fueled by several ISIS attacks, May 12 became the bloodiest day (79 fatalities; 165 injuries) of the holy month.

Although the ISIS-West Africa branch (ISWAP) allegedly broke away from the Nigeria-based Boko Haram group in 2016 over leadership issues, it has never been clear that ISWAP members were different individuals than those in the original Boko Haram. Analysts have often attributed the same attack to both groups, making it difficult to differentiate between the two.

Breitbart News combined the deaths and injuries carried out by the two groups.

This year, the Nigeria-based Fulani herdsmen jihadis, known to target Christian farmers, killed (61) and wounded (23) more people than al-Qaeda terrorists and their affiliates (55 fatalities; 15 injuries).

On May 11, Fulani herdsmen killed 17 civilians, including a six-year-old who was hacked to death. The Fulani jihadis also wounded six others that day, including a three-year-old who was hot in the head.

Some of the Ramadan jihadi culprits designated as “others” primarily include militants from the Iran-allied Shiite Houthis in Yemen and terrorist groups that operate in the Kashmir region claimed by India — namely Lashkar-e Tayyiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Breitbart News was unable to determine the culprit for 26 attacks that killed 77 people and wounded 85 others (about 10 percent of all casualties), deeming the perpetrators “unknown.” Those included occurred in areas where terrorism is overwhelmingly the product of jihadist groups.

The top five deadliest countries during Ramadan 2020 are Afghanistan (498 deaths; 563 injuries), Nigeria (100 deaths; 57 injuries), Syria (87 deaths; 26 injuries), Iraq (57 deaths; 68 injuries), and Niger (33 deaths; 12 injuries).

Most of the casualties in Afghanistan appear to involve U.S.-backed security forces. It is often difficult to differentiate between civilian and security force victims, but the Afghan government estimated that the Taliban alone killed at least 146 civilians and maimed 430 others across 20 provinces during the holy month.

The Afghan government and the Pentagon also noted that the Taliban increased attacks during the holy month, a time when jihadis urge their followers and supporters to embrace martyrdom.

Despite losing its caliphate in Iraq and Syria, ISIS, which also stepped up attacks during the holy month, continues to wreak havoc in those two countries and beyond. Again this year, ISIS went on to target the food supply in Iraq during Ramadan, burning crops and even killing livestock.

Even after the Taliban killed and maimed hundreds of Afghan civilians and security forces, Kabul agreed to a three-day ceasefire with the narco-jihadi group. The truce began on Sunday, the first full day of the Eid al-Fitr (“Festival of Breaking the Fast”) holiday that marked the end of Ramadan in many countries.

Some jihadi groups, including the Taliban, targeted Muslims while they prayed inside mosques. The vast majority of Ramadan victims are Muslims, except for a handful in Western countries and several more in Nigeria.

On May 21, a jihadi targeted a naval base in Texas, injuring a sailor before authorities took him out. This year, jihadis intensified the number of Ramadan attacks in Africa’s Sahel region. Breitbart News documented an estimated 15 kidnapping incidents as injuries this year.

Despite the Ramadan attacks, violence is entirely dissonant with the holy month for most Muslims. Most of them follow the tradition of abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, having sex, and other physical needs each day, starting from before the break of dawn until sunset during Ramadan.

Breitbart News primarily gleans its tally from the Religion of Peace website and the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED). This report only includes incidents Breitbart News has corroborated online through news agencies, governments, and/or other entities that monitor jihadi activity. The overall number of attacks and the associated casualties could be higher because not all incidents are documented online, including some that take place in regions with no free press.

It also omits attacks where the jihadi nature of the perpetrators is not explicit, including incidents where no group has taken responsibility in an area where terrorists of non-jihadist ideologies are also present.

For the most part, the tally also excludes casualties suffered by jihadis. However, some of the documented incidents in Syria may inadvertently include deaths and injuries sustained by opposition groups with jihadi ties. Death and injury figures may change as some victims succumb to their wounds.

All the terrorist attacks documented by Breitbart News during Ramadan 2020 include:

April 24 — Badghis, Afghanistan — Taliban kills 13 local policemen and takes eight other prisoners in the village of Laman in Qala-e-Naw City.

April 24 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one civilian in the village of Teghah-e-Timor in Firoz Koh.

April 24 — Diyala, Iraq — Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) kills at least two members of the pro-government Sunni militia forces Al-Hashd Al- Shayari.

April 24 — Borno, Nigeria — Suspected Boko Haram jihadists kill five, including three policemen, and wound “several others” in the state capital of Maiduguri.

April 24 — Faryab/Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three civilians in northern Faryab province, one other in eastern Ghazni, wounds a total of 25 others, including women and children.

April 24 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — ISIS kills official in charge of fuel and his nephew in Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria.

April 24 — Kaduna, Nigeria — Fulani jihadi herdsmen known to target Christian farmers kill one, injure woman and child in the Kujeni village in the Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA).

April 24 — Kaduna, Nigeria — Fulani jihadi herdsmen kill farmer in at the Makyali village in Kajuru LGA.

April 24 — Kaduna, Nigeria — Fulani Herdsmen kill a soldier and a civilian in Akwunakwo village, near Gwagwada in Chikun LGA.

April 25 — Badghis, Afghanistan — Taliban mortar kills a woman, wounds a child in the village of Kamengi Oliya in Qadis District.

April 25 — Jowzjan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two pro-government militia members and wounds four others in the Hyderabad village of Faizabad District.

April 25 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Taliban kills a 70-year-old man in the village of Sufi Qala located in the Qaisar district.

April 25 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Taliban improvised explosive device, or IED, kills a child and injures an adult civilian in Almar district.

April 25 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one and wounds ten civilians, including women and children, in Kohi village of Qaisar district.

April 25 — Uruzgan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills four policemen and wounds three others.

April 25 — Dhalea, Yemen — Iran-backed Houthi rebels kill five pro-government forces, wound 11 others in the al-Husha district.

April 25 — Logar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills 7 members of the Afghan National Defense Security Forces (ANDSF), and kidnaps four others in Barak-e-Barak district. The ANDSF includes police and army units.

April 26 — Parwan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills police officer in the Matak area of Charikar District.

April 26 — Herat, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two police officers, wounds another in the village of Qasr-e-Naser in Pashtun-Zarghun District.

April 26 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one soldier and is linked to killing one civilian and wounding three others in Shirin Tagab district.

April 26 — Logar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills five police officers and takes four other prisoners in Baraki Barak district.

April 26 — Uruzgan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three police officers, wounds two in the Nachin area of Tarin Kot.

April 26 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Al-Qaeda-affiliate al-Shabaab kills four and wounds three in the Halane base that houses American and European troops.

April 26 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills seven, wounds three government-backed militiamen in Khwaja Bahauddin district.

April 26 — North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — Fighters from the ISIS-linked Armed Democratic Force (ADF) kill six, including one woman, in the town of Malambo.

April 26 — Al Anbar, Iraq — ISIS kills Walid district councilman, kidnaps his son, wounds two other family members.

April 26 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Al-Shabaab assassinates a businessman.

April 27 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS wound two policemen.

April 27 — Jowzjan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two soldiers, wounds three in Mingajik District.

April 27 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban Red Unit kills four pro-government militia members, wounds two others in Laala Gozar village of Yangi Qala District.

April 27 — Badghis, Afghanistan — Taliban marksman kills two police officers and wounds another as they were bringing water from a well in the village of Mirza-Ali in Qadis District.

April 27 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two soldiers, wounds another in Seh Chinara area of Chardara District.

April 27 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one police officer, wounds another in the Aqi Bai village of Imam Sahib District.

April 27 — Herat, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadis on motorcycle kill one member of the primary intelligence agency in Afghanistan, the National Security Directorate (NDS) in Golran District.

April 27 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Taliban kills four police officers in Gardez City.

April 27 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Taliban abducts and kills three civilians in Maimana City.

April 27 — Colombes, France — ISIS-linked man rammed his car into two police motorcyclists, seriously injuring them.

April 27 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorist group places Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that kills on ANDSF member in the village of Maidanak, in the Barrah-Khanah area of the provincial capital Firoz Koh. The area has no significant non-jihadist terrorist presence.

April 28 — Herat, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one soldier, wounds another in the village of Noorzayeha in Koshk-e-Kohneh District.

April 28 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS suicide attack wounds three security forces.

April 29 — Central District, Israel — Palestinian teen stabs 62-year-old Israeli woman in the town of Kfar Saba in what authorities described as a terror attack.

April 29 — South Cotabato, Philippines — Jihadis from the ISIS-linked Ansar Al-Khilafah kill two police officers in an outskirt village in Polomolok.

April 29 — Kabul, Afghanistan —Taliban kills three civilians and wounds 15 others in the Reshkhor area of Char Asyab district.

April 29 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three soldiers, wounds another, and kidnaps an additional soldier in the Zakhil-e-Qadim area of Kunduz city.

April 29 — Logar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two soldiers, wounds another in Kharwar District.

April 29 — Badghis, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one pro-government militiaman, wounds another in the village of Kharistan in Moqor District.

April 29 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two police officers in the Hadbakhshi area of Khan Charbagh District.

April 29 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one soldier, one civilian woman, wounds 15 civilians, one soldier in Shirin Tagab district.

April 29 — Herat, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two soldiers in the village of Khawja-Jir in Koshk-e-Robatsangi District.

April 29 — Herat, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two soldiers in the village of Chah-Rig in Ghoryan District.

April 29 — Samangan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills nine pro-government militiamen and wounds nine others.

April 29 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban kills four police officers and wounds three others in the Aqi Bai and Naw Abad villages of Imam Sahib District.

April 29 — Badakhshan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three police officers, one pro-government militiaman, two members of territorial army, and wounds eight others.

April 30 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban roadside bomb kills two men, two women, one child in the Nazar Khan area of Andar District.

April 30 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban Red Unit kills three police officers, wounds seven on the highway connecting Khan Abad District to Kunduz City.

April 30 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban Red Unit kills five pro-government militiamen, wounds five others in the Laala Gozar village of Yangi Qala District.

April 30 — Sinai, Egypt — An ISIS improvised explosive device (IED) kills up to ten soldiers near the southern city of Bir al-Abd.

April 30 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS snipers wound two policemen.

April 30 — Dhaka, Bangladesh — Terror-linked Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami affiliated with killing a child and wounding 11.

April 30 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Taliban IED kills the head of the intelligence office of Nawa district and his bodyguard.

April 30 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — ISIS IED strikes a bus carrying Syrian soldiers, killing six of them.

April 30 — Aleppo, Syria — Al-Qaeda-linked Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) kills a civilian, injures five others.

April 30 — Idlib, Syria — HTS kills a Kurdish civilian.

April 30 — Aleppo, Syria — Turkish-backed Islamists from Ahrar Al-Sharqiyyah brutally injure a man with special needs in a market in rural Afrin, for “eating in public” and not “observing Ramadan.”

April 30 — Pattani, Thailand — Islamists from the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) injure a police officer in a shootout.

April 30 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — ISIS injures three Kurdish-led SDF soldiers near the gas plant in Jadidat Akidat town.

May 1 — Aleppo, Syria — Turkish-backed Ahrar Al-Sharqiyyah jihadis kill a Turkish-backed military police officer, injure three others in the city of Jarabulus.

May 1 — Logar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three soldiers, wounds two others in Baraki Barak district.

May 1 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban attacks police headquarters and district governor’s office in Zari District, killing one civilian, nine soldiers, five pro-Kabul militia members, wounds 20 other ANDSF members.

May 1 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — ISIS injures five members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Daman village.

May 1 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — IED goes off in an area with heavy ISIS presence, killing two children and injuring three others.

May 2 — Laghman, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban narco-jihadis detonate motorcycle laden with explosives in from the of the prison in the provincial capital of Mataram, killing three civilians and wounding four security forces, including prison head.

May 2 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two pro-Kabul militiamen, wound three others in Anzargi Kandaw area of Patan District.

May 2 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists detonate a bomb while police officers were shopping in the provincial capital of Kandahar City, killing one and wounding another. Kandahar is the birthplace of the Taliban and a jihadi hotbed.

May 2 — Raqqa, Syria — Turkish-backed Islamists from Ahrar Al-Sharqiyyah brutally injure a civilian in the Turaybikh village of Ain Issa for “smoking cigarettes during the daytime of Ramadan.”

May 2 — Salahaddin, Iraq — ISIS kills at least 10 members, setting some of them ablaze, wounds four others of the Iran-linked Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) who helped decimate the Sunni terrorist group’s so-called caliphate.

May 2 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills four police officers, wounds 1o others in at the Zaghniya station.

May 2 — Kashmir, India— Pakistan-linked terrorist group Lashkar-e Tayyiba (LeT) affiliated with a terrorist attack that kills five Indian forces in the town of Handwara in Kupwara.

May 2 — Narathiwat, Thailand — Suspected BRN Islamists kill two civilians.

May 2 — Benue, Nigeria — Fulani herdsmen kill two people, wound two others in the village of Imande on Makurdi-Naka road.

May 3 — Diffa, Niger — ISIS-West Africa kills at least one, wounds others.

May 3 — Pattani, Thailand — Suspected Islamist BRN militants kill two soldiers.

May 3 — Kashmir, India — LeT suspected in a blast that injures eight civilians, including children in the town of Handwara in Kupwara.

May 3 — Herat, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists kill two members of top intel agency NDS near the governor’s office in Ghoryan District. The area has no significant known non-jihadist terrorist activity.

May 3 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills seven PMF members, injures five.

May 3 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills three, wounds four other members of the Iraqi military, tribal fighters.

May 3 — Plateau, Nigeria — Fulani terrorists kill four Christians in the Miango area.

May 4 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Taliban terrorists target military base in the Yakhchal area of Grishk district with an explosives-laden vehicle, killing 10 pro-Kabul militia members, one soldier, and wounding 10 other militiamen, three soldiers.

May 4 — Idlib, Syria — HTS launches grenade, then opens fire on civilians in Idlib city’s Al-Jamia’a neighborhood, killing two and injuring others.

May 4 — Idlib, Syria — Indiscriminate gunshot leaves baby girl killing in a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kelli town, home to clashes between HTS and Syrian rebels.

May 4 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills one soldier, wounds four others in the town of Bahriz.

May 4 — Laghman, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one civilian in Alisheng district.

May 5 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadis kill two police officers with IED, kill another after the explosion.

May 5 — Abyan, Yemen — Suspected al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) jihadis kill a civilian and soldier.

May 5 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS injures at least one soldier in Bohrouz subdistrict of Daquq, injures four.

May 5 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS kills two Iraqi forces in Birmahdi village near Hawija.

May 5 — Plateau, Nigeria — Fulani terrorist attack Christian school in the village of Gana Ropp, injuring headmaster, who survived shot in the head, and three of his family members.

May 6 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadist kill a police officer who was shopping in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.

May 6 — Benue, Nigeria — Fulani terrorists kill man, his pregnant wife in Tarkende village.

100 May 7 — Khost, Afghanistan — Taliban terrorist kill a provincial police chief, his bodyguard, and secretary, wounds another, in the Khwaja Raheem area of Nadersha Kot District.

May 7 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — ISIS jihadis kill at least 11 Syrian regime forces and militia loyalists and injure many others.

May 7 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — ISIS kills two members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the town of al-Baghouz in the al-Bokamal countryside.

May 7 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — IED placed by an unknown terrorist group in an area with prominent ISIS presence kills two members of the pro-Kurd, pro-Syrian regime National Defense Forces (NDF) militia.

May 7 — Lower Shabelle, Somalia — Al-Shabaab kills man in the town of Afgoye.

May 7 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS sniper kills police officer in Khan Bani Saad.

May 7 — North Kivu, DRC — ISIS-linked ADF jihadis kill two civilians in Mabatundu village.

May 8 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists’ IED kills a police officer near a checkpoint in the 10th Police district of Kandahar City, the capital of the province, known as the birthplace of the Taliban and al-Qaeda hotbed.

May 8 — North Kivu, DRC — ISIS-linked ADF jihadis behead three people, including a woman, in the Ituri region.

May 8 — Anzourou, Niger — Unknown jihadis kill at least 20 people in the villages of Gadabo, Zibane Koira-Zeno, and Zibane-Tegui. There is no significant presence of non-jihadist terrorism in the area.

May 8 — Adamawa, Nigeria — Boko Haram kills two in the town of Dumankara in the Madagali region.

May 8 — Benue, Nigeria — Fulani herdsmen kill two women, injure others in the Guma region’s Yelwata community.

May 8 — Benue, Nigeria — Fulani herdsmen kill one, wound another in Imande village on Makurdi-Naka road.

May 9 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadis kill a police officer.

May 9 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban ambushes a rickshaw transferring food to a military base in the Dokan-e-Adam Khan area from Khan Abad District, killing one civilian and one soldier.

May 9 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kidnaps and kills Agriculture Department employee in the village of Madrasa in Firoz Koh.

May 10 — Hama, Syria — Jihadis from the al-Qaeda-linked “Wa Harid al-Muminin” Operations Room kill 32 Assad regime troops and loyalists in the Sahl Al-Ghab plain.

May 10 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — ISIS kills two Kurdish-led SDF troops in the town of al-Shuhil.

May 10 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Taliban narco-jihadis on a motorcycle opened fire on ANDSF forces in the Third Police District of the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, killing one soldier, a member of the NDS intel agency, and wounding another, as well as a civilian.

May 10 —Herat, Afghanistan — Taliban kidnaps and kills a soldier in the village of Karim Abad in Pashtun Zarghon District.

May 10 — Ghor Province — Taliban kills four ANDSF members, including two soldiers and two police officers, in the Wazi Sofla area of Morghab District.

May 10 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban kills seven ANDSF members, including three police officers and four pro-Kabul militiamen, wounds one police officer, kidnaps another in the Baba Yousif area of Balkh District.

May 10 — Kidal Region, Mali — Unknown jihadis’ IED kills three United Nations peacekeepers, wounds four in the Aguelhok commune. Jihadist groups are the only ones known to attack U.N. targets in the area currently.

May 11 — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan — Unknown jihadis’ IED injures five, including two policemen, near the Rampura Gate business center amid high alert for potential acts of terrorism in Peshawar. The area is not known to have significant non-jihadist terrorist activity.

May 11 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one soldier, wounds another in the Uzbekha village of Kohistan District.

May 11 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one civilian, wounds three pro-Kabul militiamen in the Machin-e-Nigari village of Dehdadi District.

May 11 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists’ IED kills two police officers in the Seyasang Dara area of Arghandab District. The province is a jihadi hotbed.

May 11 — Farah, Afghanistan — ANDSF accuses the Taliban of launching mortar that kills at least four children, between five and seven, and wounds three others in the Shiwan Kaly area of Balaboluk District.

May 11 — Laghman, Afghanistan — Taliban kills 18 soldiers, wounds 12 ANDSF members, including 11 soldiers, kidnaps four soldiers, and NDS intel officer in Alishang District.

May 11 — Badghis, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one soldier who was shopping in the center of Ab-Kamari District.

May 11 — Paktika, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three civilians, including a child and two adults, and wounds two other children as they return from a mosque in the Mohammad Hasan village of Khair Kot District.

May 11 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills a Kurdish man and his wife in the town of Khanaqin.

May 11 — Kaduna, Nigeria — Fulani terrorists target Christian-majority region, killing 17, including an entire household and six-year-old hacked to death, and injuring six, including a three-year-old shot in the head, in Gonan Rogo village.

May 11 — Plateau, Nigeria — Fulani terrorists kill ten, including a woman and her two children, in the villages of Zemadede and Tanlang.

May 11 — Yagha, Burkina Faso — Unknown jihadis kill four soldiers, kidnap four others in the village of Kankanfogouol.

May 11 — Benue, Nigeria — Fulani terrorists kill five Christians, including two women, in Gwer West and Guma Local Government Areas.

May 12 — Benue, Nigeria — Fulani terrorists kill two in the Agasha town in Guma Local Government Area.

May 12 — Kaduna, Nigeria — Fulani jihadis kill one civilian and injure another in the Idanu-Doka village.

May 12 — Kaduna, Nigeria — Fulani terrorists kill a man and his wife in Katul village.

May 12 — Kaduna, Nigeria — Fulani terrorists injure one person in the village of Ungwan Rana-Doka.

May 12 — West Bank, Israel — Palestinian deemed a terrorist kills soldier with a brick in the village of Yabed.

May 12 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — ISIS kills five Assad regime forces and loyalists on the frontlines of Jabal Al-Bishri desert.

May 12 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills four pro-Kabul militiamen, wound three others in the village of Bayak-ha in Firoz Koh, the provincial capital.

May 12 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — ISIS kills one Assad regime fighter in the area of Fayda Ibn Mouin’ea in al-Mayadeen desert.

May 12 — Khost, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists’ IED kills a child wounds ten other civilians in the Khalbisat Bazaar area of Sabrai District.

May 12 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists’ IED kills two police officers in the Engirgai area of Shawalikot District. The province is a jihadi hotbed.

May 12 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills a civilian working as a cook in a security outpost in Panjwai District.

May 12 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — ISIS suicide bomber, in group’s most prominent provincial stronghold, kills 32, wounds 133 others during the funeral of a former pro-Kabul militia commander in Khewa district.

May 12 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Government blames Taliban, U.S. blames ISIS for vicious attack on maternity ward that kills at least 24, including new mothers and newborns, health workers, one police officer, and wounds 16 others. Taliban denies, ISIS does not.

May 12 — Saladin, Iraq — ISIS kills a mosque employee in Tin neighborhood, abducts a Kurdish farmer in Suleiman Bag, both incidents in the city of Tuz Khurmatu.

May 12 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills two PMF in the village of Makhyas in the Khanaqin district.

May 13 — Kaduna, Nigeria — Fulani terrorists kill five and injure one in the village of Makyali.

May 13 — Benue, Nigeria — Fulani terrorists kill four, injure three at the Guma Local Government Area.

May 13 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Taliban kills five, including two soldiers, a police officer, and two civilians, in the Khataba area of Zurmat District.

May 13 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills a police officer in the center of Panjwai District.

May 13 — Khost, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists kill one civilian, wound another while they were praying in a local mosque in the Toro Dando area of Sabari District. The area has no significant history of non-jihadist terrorist activity.

May 13 — Paktika, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadis kill a police officer and civilian in Sharana city.

May 13 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills five local police officers, wounds five others in the Naw Abad village of Dasht-e-Qala district.

May 13 — Jowzjan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two pro-Kabul militiamen, wounds four others and two civilians in the Aqcha Numa village of Aqcha District.

May 13 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Taliban vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) kills five, including four ANDSF members, wounds 32, including nine soldiers, in the provincial capital of Gardez.

May 13 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS IED injures four Kurdish farmers near Jalawla district.

May 13 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS sniper wounds three near the provincial capital of Baquba.

May 14 — Jowzjan, Afghanistan — Taliban terrorists kill two pro-Kabul militiamen, wound another in the Qara Buin village of Aqcha District.

May 14 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadis kill five police officers, wound three, and kidnap two others in Khan Abad district.

May 14 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban kills five commandos in Dawlat Abad District.

May 14 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban IED kills four soldiers, wounds two others in Dawlat Abad District.

May 14 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two police officers, three soldiers, one civilian, and wounds four ANDSF members, a teenager in the Maidan Hawai area of Dawlat Abad District.

May 14 — Herat, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one female civilian and wounds two others and two police officers.

May 14 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two police officers, kidnaps two others in the Siah Sang village of Deh Yak district.

May 14 — Diyala, Iraq — Unknown terrorists launch three mortars into village, wounding five civilians. ISIS activity is heavy in the region.

May 15 — Idlib, Syria — Suspected HTS jihadis in their provincial stronghold injure the person who makes the call to prayer (muezzin) at a mosque by stepping on his head in the Jisr al-Shughour area.

May 15 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three ANDSF members, including two police officers in the village of Darra-e-Qazi in Firoz Koh.

May 15 — Uruzgan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills nine ANDSF members, wounds six others at a military base in Dehrawot district.

May 15 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one ANDSF member, wounds 10 others, including two employees from intel agency NDS.

May 15 — Herat, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two ANDSF members, wounds three others In the village of Pahrah in Gozarah district.

May 15 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills a pro-Baghdad militiaman and a civilian near the village of Shaqraq.

May 15 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills four PMF militiamen, wounds six others near Uzeim district.

May 15 — Diyala, Iraq — Civilian succumbs to injuries sustained in an attack by ISIS in Khanaqin the previous day.

May 16 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban kills eight pro-Kabul militiamen, kidnaps another in the Lalakai area of Khan Abad district.

May 16 — Badghis, Afghanistan — Taliban rocket kills three police officers, wounds six others in the Gharqach village of Moqor district.

May 16 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Taliban kills five police officers, one soldier, wounds three police officers, five soldiers in the Machalgho area of Ahmad Aba district.

May 16 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills seven pro-Kabul militiamen, wounds two others in the Shamer-ghak village of Shahrak district.

May 16 — Kapisa, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two ANDSF members, wounds another in the Dara-e-Afghania area of Nejrab district.

May 16 — Salahaddin, Iraq — ISIS wounds at least one Iraqi troop, injures another in Dujail.

May 17 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three civilians, two police officers, and sets their bodies ablaze in the Qarloq valley of Jaghatu district.

May 17 — Farah, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadi group kills Khak-e-Safid district police chief in the provincial capital of Farah City, reportedly accusing him of “human rights abuses.”

May 17 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three police officers, wounds another in the Ahengaran village of Firoz Koh.

May 17 — Khost, Afghanistan — Taliban kills police officer in the western part of the provincial capital of Khost city.

May 17 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills five pro-Kabul militiamen, one police officer, wounds three others in the village of Kharestan in the provincial capital, Firoz Koh city.

May 17 — Logar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills eight ANDSF members, wounds five others in the Mais Ainak area of Muhammad Agha district.

May 17 — Logar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills five civilians in Muhammad Agha district.

May 17 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — ISIS kills four, including a high-ranking Syrian regime officer, a woman, and other soldiers in the town of Kabajib.

May 17 — Homs, Syria — ISIS kills four people in the al-Sukhnah area for “spying for regime.”

May 17 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS IED kills two PMF fighters and wounds three others in the village of Chardaghli, near Amerli.

May 17 — Salahaddin, Iraq — ISIS wounds at least two (several) Iraqi service members.

May 17 — Lake Chad, Chad — Suspected Boko Haram IED kills four soldiers and a journalist.

May 17 — Puntland, Somalia — Al-Shabaab jihadis kill a governor and three bodyguards in the Mudug region.

May 17 — North Kivu, DRC — ISIS-linked ADF kills seven, wounds four near the town of Beni.

May 17 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram kills 20 people, wounds 25 others as they were preparing to break their Ramadan fast in the village of Gajigana.

May 18 — Yobe, Nigeria — ISIS-West Africa jihadis kill one soldier, wound three others in the town of Dapchi.

200 May 18 — Yobe, Nigeria — ISIS/Boko Haram jihadis kill six soldiers near the village of Maza.

May 18 — Borno, Nigeria — ISIS/Boko Haram jihadis kill a local by beheading and kidnap another in the village of Kautikeri.

May 18 — Borno, Nigeria — Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers kill two in the Mandirari village in Konduga LGA.

May 18 — Ituri, DRC — ISIS-linked ADF kills at least six people by shooting or hacking them to death, including two women in the village of Kelele near the town of Eringeti.

May 18 — Yobe, Nigeria — Boko Haram kills two soldiers, injures three others in the Gujba LGA.

May 18 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — ISIS kills seven pro-Assad militiamen in the desert.

May 18 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two ANDSF members in Chaharsiab district.

May 18 — Herat, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one ANDSF member, one civilian in the Khawja-Nooh village of Shindand district.

May 18 — Jowzjan, Afghanistan — Taliban “elite” Red Unit kills five local police officers in the Turkmen Qoduq village of Qosh Tepa district.

May 18 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two ANDSF members, including a soldier and a police officer in the Naw Abad village of Imam Sahib district.

May 18 — Zabul, Afghanistan — Taliban IED kills four civilians, wounds nine others in the Khaki area of Mizan district.

May 18 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills ten pro-Kabul militiamen in the village of Hazara Qeshlaq in Yangi Qala district.

May 18 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban kills nine ANDSF members, wounds 20 others at a NDS intel agency compound in the provincial capital of Ghazni city.

May 18 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS kills one Iraqi army soldier, wounds two others near the village of Sheban, in the town of Daquq, located in the north of Haftaghaz area.

May 18 — Babil, Iraq — ISIS injures a federal policeman in the town of Jurf al-Sakhr.

May 18 — Diffa, Niger — Boko Haram kills 12 soldiers, wounds 10 others at the Blabrine military base near Lake Chad.

May 18 — Loroum, Burkina Faso — Jihadis from al-Qaeda affiliate Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) kills two soldiers, five civilians, and wounds four others in Banh.

May 19 — Maguindanao, Philippines — ISIS-linked jihadis from Dawlah Islamiya kill a soldier in the town of Rajah Buayan.

May 19 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban attacks 17 bases and security posts in the provincial capital of Kunduz city, killing two civilians, seven ANDSF members, including four soldiers and three police officers.

May 19 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Taliban, including terrorists who infiltrated the Afghan army, kills 12 police officers in the Toghri area of Maruf district.

May 19 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists’ IED kills one civilian, one police officer, wounds 18 civilians in the Kohna Froshi area of the provincial capital of Kunduz city, home to intense Taliban-ANDSF fighting.

May 19 — Parwan, Afghanistan — Kabul accuses the Taliban of killing 12 civilians, including four children, wounding six others while waiting for a call to prayer inside a mosque in the Khalezay village of Charikar, the provincial capital.

May 19 — Badghis, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two police officers, wounds another in the village of Sanjidak in Moqor district.

May 19 — Khost, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists kill three civilians, wound a child at a mosque in the Gorchak village of Sabari district. The province is home to heavy Taliban activity. Taliban jihadis are known to target worshippers.

May 19 — Herat, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists’ IED kills a soldier, wounds two others in the village of Yakkah-Chah of Golran district. Taliban was operating in the region around the time of the attack.

May 19 — Kashmir, India — Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) jihadis injure two security forces in Srinagar’s Nawakadal area.

May 20 — Bayda, Yemen — Shiite Houthi terrorists kill four pro-Yemeni government soldiers, wound at least a dozen others in the Kaniyah area.

May 20 — Kashmir, India — Suspected Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) jihadis kill two border security forces near the Pandach area of Ganderbal district.

May 20 — Herat, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists’ IED kills one soldier, wounds another in the Pal-e-Hashimi village of Golran district. Heavy Taliban activity in region.

May 20 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills nine pro-Kabul militiamen, wounds six others in the Lala Gozar village of Khowaja Bahawuddin district.

May 20 — Sar-i-Pul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one pro-Kabul militiaman, wounds another in the village of Korak-e-Moghul in Sar-i-Pul, the provincial capital.

May 20 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists’ IED kills a police officer, wounds another in the village of Katta-Chashma in Shahrak district. Province has a significant Taliban presence.

May 21 — Texas, United States — Suspected jihadi attacks Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, injuring one American sailor.

May 21 — Kashmir, India — The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists kill one security troop, wound two others in the Prichoo area of Pulwama district in Srinagar. Authorities link TRF to jihadi groups Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), LeT, and HM.

May 21 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills police officer, wounds another in the Shah-Tigh village of the provincial capital of Firoz Koh.

May 21 — Zabul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three civilian passengers riding a bus in the Shasankhil area of Shajoe district.

May 21 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Taliban IED kills one police officer, wounds another in the Tangari Dari area of Zari District.

May 22 — Sanaa, Yemen — Shiite Houthis kill one Yemeni solider, wound at least a dozen others in the area of Najd al-Atak and the mountain of Salb in Nehm district.

May 22 — Badakhshan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two soldiers, injures six others in Yaftal-e-Bala district.

May 22 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS IED kills a civilian, wounds two policemen near al-Abbarah district, northeast of Baquba.

May 22 — Kirkuk, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis kill one member of the security forces, injures three others in the area of Kor Ke Gal located near the Shuwan district in the provincial capital of Kirkuk city.

May 22 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis injure a civilian in the village of Umm al-Hinta within the Sheikh Baba basin in the outskirts of Jalawla district.

May 23 — Hasakah, Syria — ‘Extremist women of ISIS families’ kill Iraqi refugee at the al-Hawl refugee camp.

