Director of National Intelligence John RatcliffeJohn Lee RatcliffeGerman lawmaker, US ambassador to Germany trade jabs The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Americans debate life under COVID-19 risks The Memo: Trump agenda rolls on amid pandemic MORE on Friday declassified the transcripts related to Michael Flynn’s conversations with a Russian diplomat during the presidential transition in 2016.

The move follows a push from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to release the transcripts of conversations between Flynn and Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. at the time.

During the calls, the retired three star lieutenant general discussed Obama administration sanctions shortly before President Trump Donald John TrumpMinneapolis erupts for third night, as protests spread, Trump vows retaliation Stocks open mixed ahead of Trump briefing on China The island that can save America MORE took office.

The newly unveiled transcripts come amid attacks by Trump and his allies over Flynn’s prosecution for lying to Congress, as they say he was unfairly targeted by Obama-era officials.

The full transcripts can be read below:

