Judge Sullivan in the General Flynn case is so conflicted that he clearly should be removed from the case. If so, he would not be the first judge removed from this case. The first judge in the General Flynn case, Judge Contreras was removed from the case as well.

The case of the government versus General Flynn has been going on for so long that we forget that the first judge in the case, Judge Rudolph Contreras, mysteriously was removed or removed himself from the case. We still don’t know who instigated the Contreras move – himself or some outside entity. We do have an idea why he was removed.

We reported on Judge Contreras numerous times. In December 2017 we reported that the judge overseeing the General Flynn case who accepted the General’s guilty plea, Judge Rudolph Contreras, recused himself from the Flynn case before sentencing:

Judge Contreras was appointed by Barack Obama in 2012 as United States District Judge for the District of Columbia. Also, Judge Rudolph Contreras was appointed by Obama to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) court in 2016. Every single judge on the FISA Court as of March 2017 was appointed during Obama’s Presidency!

In December 2018 it was reported that Judge Contreras is also a friend of fired corrupt FBI Agent Peter Strzok. Text messages were uncovered showing Strzok’s relationship with the judge. Sara Carter reported on the texts:

In a text message chain from Page to Strzok on July, 25, 2016 she writes, “Rudy is on the FISC! Did you know that? Just appointed two months ago.” At that point, the pair continues to discuss other issues but comes back to Contrares, “I did. We talked about it before and after. I need to get together with him.” Then later Strzok appears to return to his discussion about Contreras.

We’ve reported for years now that the take-down of General Flynn was a Deep State set up. Dirty cop Andrew McCabe and disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok worked in coordination to take out General Flynn. Trump-hating FBI agent Peter Strzok then ambushed General Flynn and interviewed him on January 24th 2017 without his lawyer present.

Strzok and Judge Contreras were buddies! Judge Contreras is also involved in numerous FISA Court abuses.

Former US Attorney Joe diGenova shared this (starting at 11:45 in the audio below) a year ago in May 2019:

Remember Mr. Contreras, the judge who recused himself from the Flynn case after taking the plea? It is now known that he was involved in several other FISA warrants involved in this matter [fraud on the FISA Court]. Judge Contreras has a lot of explaining to do and so does the Chief Justice of the United States as to what he’s done to fix the mess that has been created with the FISA Court.

So the story goes that Judge Contreras was recused from the Flynn case, by himself or someone else, and that is what brought in Judge Sullivan. But after a short time Judge Sullivan proved to be more corrupt than Judge Contreras!

Margot Cleveland at the Federalist gives an attorney’s perspective for why Judge Sullivan should now be removed from the Flynn case.

Judge Emmet Sullivan must recuse from the Michael Flynn criminal case because he no longer maintains any semblance of impartiality.

Cleveland continues with numerous reasons why Judge Sullivan must be removed from the case, including these:

While the original 302 interview summary of Flynn’s December 2016 conversation with the Russian ambassador has yet to turn up, other evidence has as the result of the independent review of the Flynn prosecution by Missouri-based U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen. But when Powell presented this evidence to Sullivan, rather than respond with outrage over the government’s failure to produce the material earlier, Sullivan issued a terse order directing Powell to stop filing additional materials with the court until Jensen concluded his review. Then when the U.S. attorney’s office filed a motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn, highlighting the previously withheld evidence and explaining how it established that Flynn had not committed a crime, rather than grant that motion Sullivan announced he would accept amicus curiae, or friend of the court, briefs from outside parties concerning the propriety of dismissal. At that point, recusal under 28 U.S.C. § 455 was arguably required. Section 455 provides that “any justice, judge, or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” Sullivan’s order welcoming amicus curiae briefs in a criminal case would cause a reasonable person to question Judge Sullivan’s impartiality.

The recent actions by Judge Sullivan are bizarre and a bit crazy. He has gone so far out on a limb, a limb that doesn’t exist in the law, that he has become a bad joke. Some people question his mental stability. But the likely cause of his recent unconstitutional actions appear to others to be so coordinated that they must be corrupt. Whatever the case, Judge Sullivan must go as well. Next week we will see what the DC Circuit is made of and whether it adheres to the rule of law or progresses into a banana court.

Maybe the DC Circuit will bring in Judge Amy Berman Jackson, the most corrupt judge in DC, to oversee the Flynn case and make it the most corrupt trifecta in history? What a mess. These judges should be impeached (if not jailed).

