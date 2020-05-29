https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/report-college-democrats-refusing-support-joe-biden-due-tara-reade-allegations/

There goes the youth vote.

Joe Biden was already having trouble inspiring enthusiasm among young voters but now things are getting worse.

Chapters of the College Democrats across the country are uniting in their opposition to Joe Biden as their party’s nominee due the sexual assault allegations against Biden by former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

FOX News reports:

Biden’s support among College Democrats slips amid Tara Reade claims Several chapters of the College Democrats are refusing to support Joe Biden in his bid for the White House following sexual assault allegations brought forth by Tara Reade, who was a young staffer in his office nearly 30 years ago when Biden was a senator. Biden has denied the allegations, however, College Democrats are calling for “an independent, nonpartisan investigation of the claims,” the Washington D.C. chapter said in a statement in early May. The group said it will “seek to reaffirm our commitment to supporting survivors of harassment and assault. We do not issue this statement lightly, as we believe that the accusations against Mr. Biden are both credible and extremely relevant in his bid for president.” Other college democratic organizations — which usually support the Democratic candidate for president and drum up support among young voters — including the Texas College Democrats, the Memphis Young Democratic Socialists and the Carolina Young Democratic Socialists, have all issued similar statements calling for a full review of Reade’s allegations, according to reports by Campus Reform.

This is extremely bad news for the Biden campaign.

Today, May 25th, passed by resolution of the College Democrats of the University of South Carolina, we are calling for an investigation into the sexual assault allegations alleged by Tara Reade against former Vice President and presumptive 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/0t1Kv0TsP4 — College Dems at USC (@usccollegedems) May 26, 2020

Today, by resolution passed by delegates at the 2020 Spring Convention, the Texas College Democrats are calling for an investigation into the sexual assault allegations alleged by Tara Reade against Joe Biden. Read our statement: pic.twitter.com/WGC460Oa1O — Texas College Democrats (@CollegeDemsTX) April 30, 2020

This is a crucial voting bloc for the Democrats.

There is no excitement about Biden. This is going to hurt them in November.

