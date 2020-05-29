http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ZsfT3noDDaI/

A restaurant caught in the crossfire of unrest in Minneapolis Thursday night has sent a powerful message to its followers on social media: “Let my building burn.”

Gandhi Mahal, at 3009 27th Av. S. in Minneapolis, caught fire overnight. The restaurant is located near the same corner as several other food businesses, including the Town Talk Diner and Gastropub, El Nuevo Rodeo and Addis Ababa, that appear to have been heavily damaged by fire. The restaurant is about a block away from the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct.

Owner Ruhel Islam’s daughter, Hafsa, wrote the post Friday morning. Here is an excerpt:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

