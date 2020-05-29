https://www.theblaze.com/news/ghandi-mahal-justice-george-floyd

The owner of a Minneapolis restaurant that was burned during the riots following George Floyd’s death reportedly is more concerned with justice being done for George Floyd than he is for the destruction of his restaurant.

The Gandhi Mahal is an Indian restaurant located on 27th Avenue S in Minneapolis. When civil unrest began, the restaurant put up signs saying “minority owned” in the hopes of being spared from the violence. Also, members of the local community attempted to stand guard over the restaurant and it initially appeared that their efforts might be successful, as the restaurant was initially left relatively unscathed.

However, during the escalated violence Thursday night, it appears that the restaurant was burned during one of the fires that erupted.

In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the owner’s daughter made a powerful plea for justice for George Floyd.

In the post, the restaurant thanked those who stood guard to protect the restaurant, but concluded, “Don’t worry about us, we will rebuild and recover. This is Hufsa, Ruhel’s daughter writing, as I am sitting next to my dad watching the news, I hear him say on the phone[,] ‘let my building burn, justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail.'”

Protests over Floyd’s killing have spilled out across the country. Large protests were noted in New York City and Denver on Thursday night, although neither had the violence or intensity of the ongoing Minneapolis civil unrest, where numerous buildings were destroyed by structure fires, including the 3rd Police Precinct of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The four police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have not yet been charged with any crime. The Hennepin County attorney’s office has urged patience and insists that it is reviewing “other evidence,” which is relevant to a criminal charging decision.

