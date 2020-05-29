https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/revolt-cnn-whipped-leftists-frenzy-now-frenzied-leftists-outside-cnn-headquarters-atlanta-vandalizing-property-video/

This wasn’t supposed to happen!
CNN whipped leftists into a frenzy all week over the horrible death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Now the leftists are outside CNN headquarters in Atlanta!
Many are defacing for vandalizing the CNN headquarters!

They created this monster — they didn’t expect it to turn on them!

They’re painting the CNN logo in Atlanta!

