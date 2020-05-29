https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/revolt-cnn-whipped-leftists-frenzy-now-frenzied-leftists-outside-cnn-headquarters-atlanta-vandalizing-property-video/
This wasn’t supposed to happen!
CNN whipped leftists into a frenzy all week over the horrible death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Now the leftists are outside CNN headquarters in Atlanta!
Many are defacing for vandalizing the CNN headquarters!
They created this monster — they didn’t expect it to turn on them!
CNN HQ in Atlanta getting overrun by leftist protesters that they themselves whipped into a frenzy.
Many are defacing and vandalizing the giant CNN logo outside the building.
You’re watching Dr. Frankenstein get destroyed by his own monster.#GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/i6EP0Tl8z5
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 29, 2020
They’re painting the CNN logo in Atlanta!
The CNN logo is being painted with graffiti in Atlanta.
The crowd is cheering. pic.twitter.com/KG9QmfIh31
— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 29, 2020
Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom
— Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020
The windows at CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta are being smashed in. One might say the chickens have come home to roost. pic.twitter.com/J1BtAdNkGc
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 29, 2020