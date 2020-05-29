https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2020/05/29/riot-police-national-guard-completely-abandoned-perimeter-they-set-up-in-minneapolis-n463534

Townhall’s Julia Rosas is on the ground in Minneapolis this week, reporting on the protests and riots. Tonight he’s reporting that the riot police and the National Guard have been chased away from the perimeter they had set up earlier. The situation on the ground is extremely volatile right now. Rosas says riot police shot him with a “non-lethal weapon” as he was kneeling some distance away from the scene.

🚨🚨🚨:The riot police and National Guard have completely abandoned the perimeter they had set up earlier. Rioters have chased them away. pic.twitter.com/4dld6P0Nve — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 30, 2020

Minutes ago Rosas tweeted video of the protesters/rioters cheering as police and the National Guard abandoned their post near the third precinct, which rioters torched on Thursday night.

This is video of law enforcement leaving the perimeter they had set up and right before I got hit. pic.twitter.com/xvIlUhpS7x — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 30, 2020

This is a developing story…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

