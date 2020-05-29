https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blackburn-twitter-censorship-warning/2020/05/29/id/969644

Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Friday she has faced social media censorship and believes that a close look is needed at how websites subjectively manipulate algorithms.

“I was censored in a campaign ad and recently, with a book my daughter and I are writing, she was doing a boost and she was blocked from doing that boost,” the Tennessee Republican said on Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria.” “You look at this, it is always the conservatives. The biases are there. It is because of reviewers that subjectively manipulate that media.”

Her comments come after President Donald Trump slammed Twitter for slapping warning labels on his tweets, including one that warned about a message containing an incitement to violence when Trump tweeted the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” in connection with violent protests in Minneapolis.

“The president uses descriptive language,” said Blackburn. “He was going to stand with governor and get the National Guard in there. This is one of the things we need to continue to look at holistically.”

Censorship is not a new issue, said Blackburn.

“In 2018, when I asked [Facebook CEO Mark] Zuckerberg about this, he fumbled that question,” she said. “He could not attest to the fairness of that platform.”

Blackburn also discussed the ongoing push to hold China accountable for its actions pertaining to the coronavirus, saying that Trump needs to make a very clear point on Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong had an agreement, China has pulled back on that agreement,” she said. “In the face of COVID, in the face of a shrinking economy, they are trying to push forward in other areas … they are after global domination.”

