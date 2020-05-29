https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/graham-judges-gop-judiciary-committee/2020/05/29/id/969560

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is urging older judges to consider stepping down ahead of Election Day so President Donald Trump and Republicans can fill their seats.

“This is a historic opportunity. We’ve put over 200 federal judges on the bench. I think 1 in 5 federal judges are Trump appointees. If you can get four more years, I mean, it would change the judiciary for several generations,” Graham, R-S.C., said during an appearance on conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt’s show Thursday.

“So if you’re a circuit judge in your mid-60s, late 60s, you can take senior status; now would be a good time to do that if you want to make sure the judiciary is right of center. This is a good time to do it,” Graham added.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has continued to advance judicial nominations during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including three Article III judges last week. The Senate has confirmed 200 life-tenured federal judges on the federal bench appointed by Trump.

