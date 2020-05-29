Lora Pope has managed to find love—or, at least, like—without leaving her childhood bedroom.

When Ms. Pope, a 30-year-old travel blogger, returned from France to her family’s Newfoundland, Canada, home to ride out the pandemic, she figured her dating life was indefinitely on hold. “I was like ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be alone this whole time,’ ” she said.

Instead, she’s spent the past two months going on weekly Zoom dates and exchanging good-night texts with a Tinder match named Scott, who is staying with his own parents on the other side of the city. “I’m getting to know more about him as a person rather than him physically,” Ms. Pope said, adding that she would ordinarily schedule a date after chatting only briefly with a match.

Harking back to eras past, when lovers might correspond for months or years before meeting, those who met during stay-at-home orders have had to resort to old-fashioned courtship to woo would-be partners. Now singles swiping through dating apps during long, socially distanced days are increasingly ending up in weeks or monthslong “quarantationships” with people they have never met in real life.

Lora Pope on a hike in Newfoundland, Canada, in May.



With restrictions easing, some who live relatively close are making plans to meet while still keeping their distance. Others, separated by plane rides, continue courting from afar.

“Right now, the hookups are gone and the meaningful conversations are in,” said Julie Spira, 62, an author and founder of a dating-advice company, who has ended up with a virtual pandemic partner of her own.

When Ms. Spira’s carbon-monoxide alarm started shrieking at her Palm Springs, Calif., home during a FaceTime call with an Ohio-based Bumble match, she panicked. Realizing she didn’t know how to get the device off the wall, she turned to her match for help. “I felt like this damsel in distress and he’s walking me through how to remove the batteries and literally going on Amazon and ordering me a new one,” she said.

Even though Ms. Spira doesn’t know what her relationship will look like once quarantine is over, having someone with whom to share ambient thoughts and domestic debacles has given her a sense of intimacy during a lonely time. “Having a digital pen pal, someone who texts you every morning ‘hello beautiful,’ has become so critical,” she said. She has even received written letters from him through the mail.

Love letters go back centuries, from one written from Rukmini to Krishna in the Hindu text the Bhagavata Purana to those that Gen. Napoleon Bonaparte wrote to his Joséphine while he was at war in the 1790s. F. Scott Fitzgerald proposed to Zelda by mail, enclosing his grandmother’s engagement ring inside a love letter.

Vancouver social-media manager Jasmyn Ellis, 29, has found quarantine courtship a welcome reprieve from dating burnout. “I’ve had so many great, deep conversations I don’t think I would have initially had with someone otherwise,” she said. “People have shared vulnerable stories about their dating history or familial relationships. We’ve just had a lot of heart to hearts.”

Over the course of the pandemic, Ms. Ellis has introduced a date to her mom over FaceTime and received a postdate bouquet of flowers. She cooked dinner with another virtual date who even serenaded her with a piano sonata.

“It’s scary and lonely what we’re all going through, and without even asking, I think their first instinct is to make someone feel good right now,” Ms. Ellis said of her virtual suitors.

Brooklyn speech-language pathologist Pat Nealon, 28, matched with Taylor on Tinder the first week of March. They talked electronically for over a month, progressing to three-hour phone calls and, finally, FaceTiming. “We exchanged way more messages than I ever would have before the pandemic,” said Mx. Nealon, who uses the gender-neutral honorific. “I think because of the circumstances, things are heightened and they feel a little bit more magical.”

For the past few Sundays, they have met by the pond in Prospect Park for socially distanced dates in which they each sit on separate benches. “We’ve been reading poetry to each other which is so sweet and crazy. Our poem right now, that she always reads to me is ‘Your Hands’ by Pablo Neruda. It’s really kind of perfect for Covid and us not being able to touch.”

Pat’s Tinder match on a socially distanced date at Prospect Park.



Petros Kantzos, a 27-year-old Web content writer in Athens, Greece, has been talking to one Tinder match for a month. She lives in Paris, where he has plans to visit this summer. “We FaceTime all the time. It was a little awkward at first, but it’s nice to have someone to vent about the lockdown with,” he said. “We watch ‘Billions,’ the show, together and we comment on it.”

Zelda Sayre and F. Scott Fitzgerald at the Sayre home in Alabama in 1919. They married the following year.



Napoleon with his wife Joséphine in their garden.



With in-person dating still a ways off for many, those wary of the expectations of dating are suddenly able to participate in a way that feels safe for them. In Granada, Spain, digital marketing executive Dave Hoch, 39, said the pandemic has allowed him to ease back into the dating pool after a recent divorce. “Before, I would have had so much anxiety and felt so much pressure to go out on a date,” he said. “Now, I can have this environment where we can talk online and there are no expectations.”

Dave Hoch video chatting with an online match.



Mr. Hoch also appreciates not having to worry about navigating tricky dating conventions. “There’s no ‘who’s paying for dinner,’ you remove these barriers that can create a bit of an awkward moment,” he said.

But even without the full suite of body language cues, “your gut still tells you when it’s right or not,” Ms. Ellis said. She has already had to break things off with one of her “quarantine baes” who she realized was better off as a friend: “The worst thing that happened was he unfollowed me on Instagram. So I’ll live with that.”

Chatting virtually with the same person for weeks or months creates anticipation—mixed with a dose of skepticism, about what will happen when they actually meet. Ms. Pope, the travel blogger, worried that part of her excitement about seeing her new suitor in real life might be that “it’s just a person I’m not related to.”

She met Scott last weekend for a socially distanced hike. This Sunday, they’re planning to grab takeout and eat it, 6 feet apart, by the beach.