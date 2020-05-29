https://www.westernjournal.com/soldier-puts-end-potential-mass-shooting-mowing-shooter-truck/

His brave actions probably saved countless lives. Army Master Sgt. David Royer is a hero, and his selfless response to the media to describe his actions confirm this. The active-duty soldier took matters into his own hands on Wednesday when he stopped an active shooter on a bridge in Leavenworth, Kansas, by hitting the suspect…

The post Soldier Puts an End to Potential Mass Shooting by Mowing Over Shooter with Truck appeared first on The Western Journal.

