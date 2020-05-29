https://www.theblaze.com/news/taylor-swift-trump-white-supremacy

Superstar singer Taylor Swift lashed out at President Donald Trump in a fiery tweet on Friday accusing him of “stoking the fires of white supremacy” throughout his presidential term.

Swift fired off her angry insult via a tweet from her official social media account.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” she tweeted.

“‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November,” she added.

Swift was referring to a tweet the president sent over the destructive rioting and looting in Minneapolis on Thursday evening.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way,” the president tweeted.

“Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” he added.

The message was immediately excoriated by many who saw it as an escalation of the already tense hostilities. Twitter very soon after labeled the tweet as “glorifying violence” and added a caution before a user could view the message.

After years of silence about the issue of politics, Swift has become much more vocal about her left-wing beliefs.

