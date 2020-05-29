http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QO8U2p54CHY/

Pop super star and left-wing activist Taylor Swift erupted on President Donald Trump in a wild Twitter rant, accusing him of “stoking the fires of white supremacy” and warning “we will vote you out in November.”

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’???” Taylor Swift shrieked to her 86 million Twitter followers, alluding to President Trump’s remarks late Thursday where he lashed out at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for failing to keep the people and their property safe from looters and rioters ravaging the city in the wake of George Floyd’s police-involved death.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

“We will vote you out in November,” said Swift, who, speaking of stoking fires, said in January that she hopes her music would “stoke some fires politically.” A search of Taylor Swift’s social media did not turn up the pop star mentioning George Floyd.

The Grammy-winner went from years of silence on political issues to using her vast social media following to spread conspiracy theories about Republican-backed legislation and to promote Democrat candidates she believes can beat Republicans pushing “sinister” legislation in future elections.

The “Shake It Off” crooner’s political coming out saw her smear Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) as a “homophobic racist.”

Swift’s rant comes as the city of Minneapolis is under siege. Riots raged on into the early hours Friday morning in a third day of violence in Minneapolis, while similar disturbances broke out in Louisville, Kentucky, and other parts of the country.

On Wednesday, Trump requested that the FBI and the Department of Justice investigate what the president called “the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd.”

“I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement,” President Trump said. “My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

