https://www.dailywire.com/news/taylor-swift-blames-trump-for-riots-vows-his-2020-election-loss-stoking-flames-of-white-supremacy

On Friday, pop singer Taylor Swift shifted blame to President Donald Trump for the looting, arson, and rioting in Minneapolis, a Democrat-run city, following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a disturbing arrest that was captured on viral video.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” Swift wrote, reacting to a tweet from the president condemning the rioters.

“‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’???” she posted, quoting a segment of Trump’s full two-tweet condemnation of violence.

“We will vote you out in November,” Swift vowed, tagging Trump’s personal Twitter handle.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

On Thursday night, as Minneapolis burned and business were destroyed, Trump tweeted: “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” he said. “A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.”

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” POTUS continued. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Twitter censored the second portion of the Trump’s tweet for “glorifying violence.” The same platform described the riots, looting, violence, and arson as “heated protests” on Friday morning.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

According to the Saint Paul Police Department, over 170 businesses had been damaged or looted by Thursday night, and “dozens of fires” had been started.

Moreover, as noted by The Daily Wire , the situation became so dire, the City of Minneapolis tweeted Thursday: “We’re hearing unconfirmed reports that gas lines to the Third Precinct have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building. If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes.” Swift, who was criticized in the past for remaining relatively apolitical, began publicly bashing Republicans and Trump in 2018.

In a Netflix documentary released in January, “Miss Americana,” Swift gave an inside look into why she chose to publicly advocate for left-wing politicians and policies in her late 20s, before the 2018 midterm elections.

Swift apparently “dunks” on Trump in the doc, reports said. In one “pivotal” moment, she rejects any potential blowback from Trump before pressing send on an Instagram post endorsing Democrat Phil Bredesen over GOP incumbent Marsha Blackburn for a U.S. Senate race in Tennessee. “F*** that, I don’t care,” the “Lover” singer tells her worried mother and publicist.

Swift’s Instagram post against Blackburn condemned the Republican for her “appalling” and “terrifying” voting record. Moreover, in the doc, the pop singer reportedly calls Blackburn “Trump in a wig.”

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she wrote in the famed social media post. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

