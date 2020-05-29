https://www.theblaze.com/news/the-white-house-calls-out-twitter-for-censoring-trump-tweet-and-then-admitting-the-text-broke-no-rules

The White House called out Twitter on Friday during an ongoing battle between the social media giant and President Donald Trump, after Twitter suppressed a message shared by the president and then admitted that the text did not violate any of Twitter’s rules.

What are the details?

Shortly after midnight on Friday, President Trump tweeted in reaction to the violent protests and looting in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, “…These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let it happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

The White House’s Twitter account also shared the message from the president, and Twitter suppressed the tweet on both accounts by slapping on a warning label that reads: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

But in the afternoon, the White House revealed that Twitter sent them an email admitting that the tweet did not actually violate any rules on the platform.

The White House tweeted, “Twitter, in an email to the White House moments ago, admitted that the very tweet they are censoring does not violate any Twitter rules. So why are they still censoring it?”

The tweet included an image of the email, which confirmed in its conclusion: “We have investigated the reported content and could not identify any violations of the Twitter Rules…accordingly, we have not taken any action at this time.”

The first time Twitter suppressed one of the president’s tweets was earlier this week. President Trump reacted by issuing an executive order aimed at cracking down on major social media platforms.

President Trump also pushed back on Friday after Twitter issued the “warning” on his tweet, writing on the platform, “Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!”

The president also went on to clarify what he meant in his “censored” message, tweeting, “Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means.”

He added, “It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”

