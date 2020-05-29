https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/no-words-sufficient-convey-disgust-disdain-flynn-attorney-sidney-powell-releases-statement-flynn-transcripts/

DNI John Ratcliffe released the Flynn-Kislyak transcripts on Friday afternoon.

Ratcliffe sent the transcripts to Senators Grassley, Ron Johnson. The transcripts were copied to Democrat Senators Dianne Feinstein and Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released the transcripts on Friday afternoon.

Here are the full Flynn Kislyak transcripts — Via Senator Grassley:

DNI Ratcliffe Releases Flyn… by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Attorney Sidney Powell released a statement on Friday following the release of the Flynn transcripts that were finally released this afternoon after three years.

Sidney Powell: The transcripts of General Flynn’s calls with Ambassador Kislyak released today by Senator Grassley prove there was no conceivable “Logan Act” violation—nothing wrong at all with General Flynn’s conversations with the Ambassador. In fact, General Flynn should be applauded for asking for “cooler heads to prevail” and trying to keep things on “an even keel”—encouraging the mutual interest of Russia and the United States in stability in the Middle East and fighting radical Islam. The conduct of the FBI, certain members of the DOJ, the Special Counsel Operation, and those in the House, Senate and elsewhere who have obstructed the release of the truth have all obstructed justice and put this man, his family, and the entire country through three years of hell—for their LIES and deceit. There are no words sufficient to convey our disgust and disdain for all those responsible in any way for this baseless and purely evil persecution.

