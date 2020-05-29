https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/traces-marijuana-found-ancient-israel-shrine-altar/

(INVERSE) Scientists in Israel believe they’ve found evidence of some of the oldest, and holiest, rollers in biblical history. Deep in the inner sanctum of an 8th century BCE shrine, worshippers weren’t just burning frankincense. They were also burning marijuana.

The Tel Arad fortress is believed to be the southernmost stronghold for the Kingdom of Judah, which was formed after the death of King Solomon. When that fortress was excavated in the 1960s, scientists found evidence of a religious shrine on the northwestern edge of the site. Within that shrine, scientists found a room containing cult objects and two stone altars with a black clump of organic material carefully placed on top of each one.

Decades later, a new chemical analysis of that plant material revealed that one altar (the larger one) like contained frankincense.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

