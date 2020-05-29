http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/n7T_14hIrGY/tragedy-and-comedy-in-the-twin-cities.php

The devastation wrought by rioters and looters in Minneapolis and St. Paul has been immense. I am not sure that news stories have fully captured the damage that these criminals (not “protesters”) have done. Bring Me the News is compiling a list of buildings and businesses that have been damaged or destroyed. These are in Minneapolis:

– Wells Fargo Lake Street: Fire and property damage.

– J-Klips Lake Street: Property damage.

– Hennepin County Human Service Center: Property damage.

– ICC Wireless Lake Street: Property damage.

– Jackson Hewitt Tax Service: Property damage.

– Little Caesars Lake Street: Fire and property damage.

– Teppanyaki Grill Lake Street: Fire and property damage.

– Home Choice Lake Street: Fire and property damage.

– Dollar General Lake Street: Extensive fire damage.

– Twin Lake Dental: Fire and property damage.

– HD Laundry Lake Street: Fire and property damage.

– Citi Trends Lake Street: Fire and property damage.

– Total Wireless Lake Street: Fire and property damage.

– Pineda Tacos Lake Street: Property damage.

– Subway Lake Street: Property damage.

– 7 Mile Fashion Express East Lake Street: Destroyed by fire

– The Fremont Bar Uptown: Property damage, looting.

– O’Reilly Auto Parts West Broadway: Extensive fire damage.

– Broadway Liquor Outlet West Broadway: Property damage, looting.

– Quality Tobacco Lake and 1st: Extensive fire damage.

– Skol Liquor Store 27th Avenue: Property damage, looting.

– Max-It Pawn Shop Cedar Avenue: Extensive fire damage.

– Minnehaha Liquor Lake Street: Property damage, looting, extensive fire damage.

– Hexagon Bar at E 26th and 27th: Extensive fire damage.

– Target Lake Street: Looting, graffiti, property damage, fire damage.

– Wendy’s Lake Street: Fire, destroyed.

– Autozone Lake Street: Fire, destroyed.

– Cub Foods Lake Street: Looting, property damage, fire damage.

This is what the inside of that Cub Foods store looks like:

The owners of this Cub gave me permission to show the damage inside pic.twitter.com/Y1j0Zs1byz — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) May 28, 2020

– Under construction affordable housing development at 26th and 29th: Fire, destroyed.

– 7-Sigma building, 26th and 29th: Fire, extensive damage.

– Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct: Property damage, graffiti.

– Dollar Tree off Lake Street: Property damage, looting.

– Metro by T-Mobile Lake Street: Fire, extensive damage.

– Hi Lake Liquor: Property damage, looting.

– Speedway East Lake Street: Property damage.

– East Lake Library: Windows smashed, graffiti.

– Precision Tune Auto Care Lake Street: Property damage.

– U.S. Bank Lake Street: Property damage, graffiti.

– Dairy Queen East Lake Street: Property damage.

– Papa Murphy’s Pizza East Lake Street: Property damage.

– Planet Fitness on Lake: Property damage.

– Domino’s Pizza 26th and 28th: Property damage.

– Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, Lake and 29th: Property damage, looting.

– Gandhi Mahal Restaurant, 27th and Lake: Window smashed.

– Car-X Tire & Auto East Lake Street: Property damage, vehicle smashed through windows.

– Frattelone’s Ace Hardware East Lake Street: Property damage.

– MN Transitions Charter School: Property damage.

– Laundro Max East Lake Street: Window smashed.

– Soderberg’s Floral & Gift East Lake Street: Window smashed.

– East Lake Clinic: Property damage.

– Seward Pharmacy: Window smashed, graffiti.

– Electra Tune Auto Care on Lake St: Property damage, vehicle stolen.

– Walgreens at 43rd and Chicago: Property damage, looting.

– Elevated Beer Wine & Spirits, Hiawatha Ave: Property damage, looting.

– Schooner’s Tavern, barbershop next door: Fire, property damage.

– Seward Co-op, 28th and Franklin: Window smashed, attempted theft of ATM.

– Midtown Global Market: Property damage, looting.

– Briva Health Lake Street: Window smashed.

– Foot Locker East Lake Street: Property damage, looting.

– BMO Harris East Lake Street: Property damage.

– TCF Bank at 38th and Minnehaha: Property damage.

– Studiiyo23 Hennepin Avenue, Uptown: Property damage, looting.

– DTLR, Broadway, North Minneapolis: Property damage, looting.

– Uptown Pawn: Property damage, looting.

– La Familia Skate Shop: Property damage.

– Target Uptown: Property damage, looting.

– Chicago & Lake Liquor: Property damage, looting.

– East Lake Liquor: Property damage, looting.

– Ingebretsens on Lake: Property damage, windows smashed.

– Freewheel Bike: Property damage, windows smashed.

– Hamdi Restaurant, Midtown: Property damage, graffiti.

– Hudson’s Hardware, East 42nd Street: Property damage and looting.

– Birchwood Cafe, East 25th Street: Property damage.

– CVS Uptown: Property damage, looting.

– Timberland Uptown: Property damage, looting.

– Sunnys Wigs 29th and Lyndale: Property damage.

– Thurston Jewelers West Lake Street: Property damage.

– Banadir Pharmacy West Lake Street: Property damage and looting

– Sephora Uptown: Property damage.

– Gamestop Uptown: Property damage, looting.

– Indulge and Bloom, Uptown: Property damage.

– H&M Uptown: Windows smashed.

– Apple Store Uptown: Windows smashed.

– Urban Outfitters Uptown: Door window smashed.

– Smokeless Northeast: Vandalized, closed till further notice.

– AutoZone at 501 West Broadway, North Minneapolis: Unconfirmed report of looting, property damage.

– Buzzmart, downtown Minneapolis: Property damage.

– Town Talk Diner, Lake Street: Extensive property damage.

This is the inside of that diner:

Charles Stotts took me inside Town Talk Diner, which he has owned on Lake Street for four years. It’s destroyed. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/COcPHw4IwL — Miguel Otárola (@motarola123) May 28, 2020

The St. Paul police had nothing to do with George Floyd’s death, but looters are not much interested in geographical boundaries. These St. Paul businesses have been damaged:

– Lloyd’s Pharmacy Snelling and Minnehaha: Destroyed by fire.

– Target Midway: Property damage, looting.

– CVS University Avenue: Property damage, looting.

– Max It Pawn Shop University Avenue: Property damage, looting.

– Verizon Store Hamline Avenue: Property damage.

– Noodles & Co Hamline Avenue: Property damage.

– Vitamine Shoppe Hamline Avenue: Property damage.

– Big Top Liquors Midway: Property damage.

– TJ Maxx Midway: Property damage, small fire.

– Sprint store Midway: Property damage, looting.

– Midway Tobacco Outlet Plus: Property damage

– NAPA Auto Parts University Avenue: Property damage, fire.

– T-Mobile on Arcade and York: Property damage, looting.

– LeeAnn Chinn Midway: Property damage, graffiti.

– America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses Midway: Property damage, graffiti.

– Furniture Barn Midway: Property damage, graffiti, fire.

– BP on University Avenue: Property damage.

– Walgreens on Randolph and Snelling: Property damage, looting.

– Discount Tire Co. Midway: Property damage.

– O’Reilly Auto Parts Lexington: Property damage, fire.

– TCF Bank Lexington and University: Property damage.

– Lululemon Grand Avenue: Property damage, looting.

– Speedway University Ave: Property damage, fire.

– Ananya Dance Theater University Ave: Property damage.

– Springboard for the Arts University Ave: Property damage, fire.

– 7-Mile Sportwear University Ave: Property damage, looting.

– Fire n Ice Chicken: Property damage.

– Liquor Barrel on West 7th: Property damage, looting.

– Moellers Jewelry, Highland: Property damage.

– The Fixery, Highland: Property damage.

– Bole Ethiopian Restaurant: Fire.

– Enterprise University Avenue: Fire.

You can check back at the link for more as the rioters continue their destruction.

Amid the carnage, there have been moments of comedy. Minnesota State Police officers arrested a CNN reporter while he was on the air, live, covering the riots. For no apparent reason:

found the clip of the event, wtf pic.twitter.com/cUNWB5wpGx — Fredrik (@Fredrik_with_k) May 29, 2020

Have looters and arsonists been getting arrested? Not that I’ve seen. You can’t make this stuff up.

We have witnessed a massive failure of leadership in the City of Minneapolis and the State of Minnesota. Boy Mayor Jacob Frey has been exposed as a childish nonentity. Meanwhile, what about the Minneapolis City Council, which is responsible for the city’s Police Department? It is one of the most far-left political bodies in the U.S., and so far it has not been heard from, as far as I have seen. Governor Tim Walz, too, has been AWOL, although I do have to give him a little credit for his State Police cracking down on CNN. Amid the general incompetence, President Trump is threatening to step into the breach:

At this point, I suspect that there are a good number of Democrats in the Twin Cities who wouldn’t mind seeing the president make good on his promise.

