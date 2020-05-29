https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-says-will-send-national-guard-stop-minneapolis-riots-mayor-fails-save-city-warns-looting-starts-shooting-starts/

President Trump said early Friday morning he would send National Guard troops to Minneapolis to stop the rioting over the police killing of George Floyd if Mayor Jacob Frey did not act to save his city. Trump said he spoke with Gov. Tim Walz this evening. Trump and Attorney General William Barr are reported to be closely monitoring the investigation into Floyd’s death.

Thursday marked the third day of riots and protests since Floyd died in police custody Monday night after an officer pinned him on the pavement with a knee on his neck until he stopped breathing. Several businesses and buildings were looted and torched Wednesday, with blocks looking like war zones Thursday morning. More looting took place Thursday in Minneapolis and St. Paul with the Minneapolis police department’s 3rd precinct being abandoned by police Thursday night and subsequently taken over by protesters who looted and burned the building.

Screen image.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right………These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The absence of leadership by state and local officials caused a local news anchor to beg for help, “City and state leaders.. WE NEED TO HEAR FROM YOU. We need to hear from you NOW. @MayorFrey @MayorCarter @GovTimWalz”

City and state leaders.. WE NEED TO HEAR FROM YOU. We need to hear from you NOW. @MayorFrey @MayorCarter @GovTimWalz — Julie Nelson (@JulieNelsonKARE) May 29, 2020

Abandonment, looting and torching of the police station:

This is the moment when Minneapolis police officers abandoned the 3rd precinct building. Rioters chased them as they left and continued to throw objects at the police vehicles. pic.twitter.com/KoxAAYiUIN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

The 3rd precinct building is now on fire. Rioters are celebrating and posing for pictures in front of the flames. pic.twitter.com/j5IrK8ARUd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

LIVE VIDEO: The fire alarms just went off at the third precinct. There are fires everywhere. Ammunition is exploding. #minneapolisriots #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kcTcFvsFSD — Minneapolis Updates (@EgyptianWeeknd) May 29, 2020

This is the 3rd Precinct of the MPD. The fire at the corner is growing. pic.twitter.com/yA0J0l0Ebz — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) May 29, 2020

This appears to be the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct, surrounded by flames. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/oQHBCROgg4 — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 29, 2020

Fireworks shooting into the sky as the MPD Third Precinct burns. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/fDHOn70T3A — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 29, 2020

The situation has escalated at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct pic.twitter.com/irdhgy4CLL — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 29, 2020

Fireworks were set off as the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct burned on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/Gl0uLNLTIz — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 29, 2020

The Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on fire Thursday night. ⁦@StarTribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/sZncnG4tAz — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 29, 2020

The post Trump Says Will Send in National Guard to Stop Minneapolis Riots if Mayor Fails to Save City; Warns ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts’ appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

