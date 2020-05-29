https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Twitter-Section-230-social-media-warning/2020/05/29/id/969589

President Donald Trump continued to blast Twitter’s fact-check warning labels on Twitter Friday morning.

In back-to-back tweets, Trump called out the social media company for sticking warning labels on his tweets.

The president quoted Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, who commented, “The President has been targeted by Twitter.”

Trump then asked why tweets sent out by Democrats and Chinese propaganda outlets aren’t flagged with fact-check warnings.

“What about all of the lies and fraudulent statements made by Adam Schiff, and so many others, on the Russian Witch Hunt Plus, Plus, Plus? What about China’s propaganda? WHO’s mistakes? No flags?” Trump wrote.

In another tweet, Trump quoted Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro, who said, “Regulate Twitter if they are going to start regulating free speech.”

He then wrote, “Well, as they have just proven conclusively, that’s what they are doing. Repeal Section 230!!!”

Trump was referencing an executive order he signed on Thursday, which would change certain legal protections granted to social media companies. The order would revise parts of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which gives social media platforms, like Twitter, legal immunity from content posted by third-party users.

The tweets followed a similar one he posted earlier Friday where he blasted Twitter for doing nothing about the “lies and propaganda” posted on the platform by China or the Democrats.

