As reported earlier by Kristinn — Twitter escalated its feud with President Trump early Friday, censoring a tweet on the Minneapolis riots in which Trump warned he would send national guard troops. The president went on to say he will save the city from its incompetent radical Mayor Jacob Frey if he had to. Frey has allowed his city to be looted and set aflame by protesters angry about the death in police custody Monday of George Floyd.

Twitter was reportedly upset with this line from President Trump’s tweet:

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

President Trump wrote: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

That certainly was the case during the Ferguson riots in St. Louis County in 2014. After the rioters destroyed and burned down several businesses the protests continued and then there were several incidents involving gunfire.

Trump was right.

After rioting comes the shootings.

