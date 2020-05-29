https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tulsi-gabbard-lawsuit/2020/05/29/id/969566

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says in an interview with Newsmax TV that the damage to her reputation continues to this day after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused her of lying about her contacts with Russia, but she has decided to drop her $50 million lawsuit against her because her focus is now “single-pointedly” on other matters.

“The damage has been done and it continues to exist,” the Hawaii Democrat said on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “My foremost focus right now is single-pointedly on responding to this coronavirus pandemic and serving my constituents in the 2nd district in Hawaii and doing my work here in Congress.”

Gabbard, while still a candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, sued Clinton for $50 million after the 2016 nominee implied in a podcast that she was “the favorite of the Russians.”

Meanwhile, Gabbard said she’s endorsed presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden, but she’s not under consideration as a running mate for him, even though the former vice president has promised to name a woman.

“I’m not under consideration that I’m aware of and quite frankly my head has been down and pretty focused on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and serving my constituents in Hawaii.”

The representative also said Thursday she is glad that the Senate was able to pass a piece of good legislation to the House on Thursday that addresses flexibility with Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses, extends the period of time owners have to spend the funds, and allows the loans to be used not mainly for payroll, but also for overhead expenses.

“This is one example of how government should work, listening to the concerns of the people and actually taking action to fix it in a bipartisan fashion,” said Gabbard.

Meanwhile, Hawaii is “moving toward what looks like a good place” with coronavirus, as numbers remain in the single digits and much lower than in other states, said Gabbard. However, she hesitates to mention statistics when in her state and nationally, “we’re only testing somewhere between 2% to 3% of the population.”

