Twin Cities rioters and leftists are spreading a conspiracy theory: they claim that an agent provocateur, an undercover police officer, was the first to vandalize property in Minneapolis, and therefore the police are “really” responsible for the arson, looting, and so on now taking place. This is absurd, of course. But now Attorney General Keith Ellison, the state’s chief law enforcement officer, has signed on with the far-left kooks:

This man doesn’t look like any civil rights protestor I have ever seen. Looks like a provocateur. Can anyone ID him? “Suspicious Man Breaks Window & Starts Minneapolis Riots” – YouTube https://t.co/e1lNAabWcb — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) May 28, 2020

Is this the most despicable thing I have ever seen in politics? It is definitely a contender, but we shouldn’t be surprised. Ellison is on record supporting groups that commit political violence:

Meanwhile, the violence that is effectively condoned by our Attorney General is spreading to the Twin Cities suburbs.

