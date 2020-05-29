https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/twitter-censors-limits-president-trump-tweet-warning-minneapolis-looters-getting-shot-act-save-city/

Twitter escalated its feud with President Trump early Friday, censoring a tweet on the Minneapolis riots in which Trump warned he would send national guard troops to save the city from its incompetent radical Mayor Jacob Frey if the President had to. Frey has allowed his city to be looted and set aflame by protesters angry about the death in police custody Monday of George Floyd.

Twitter slapped a warning on Trump’s tweet that it was being violating the rules by “glorifying violence” but would be allowed to remain because it is in the “public’s interest”to see the tweet. However, Twitter disabled likes, replies and bookmarking. Retweeting is allowed, including with a comment, however the retweet shows the warning label that must be clicked on to to see Trump’s tweet.

Trump statement:

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right………These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The tweet embeds normally as can be seen above as of this posting, however when viewed on Twitter it looks like this:

When opened the tweet shows that replies and likes were disabled but the likes counter remained, frozen in time.

On Thursday Trump signed an executive order to curtail abusive practices by large social media companies like Twitter that censor conservatives. Trump was set off by Twitter placing fact checking labels on his tweets about fraud in vote by mail elections.

This is how Twitter replied.

